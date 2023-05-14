Women’s bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — SheBikes will meet at 6 p.m. May 15 outside McLain Cycle and Fitness on Eighth Street. Bring a chair or blanket.
Cherry Capital Cycling Club sponsors SheBikes, weekly rides for beginning and intermediate female road and mountain cyclists.
Road and hybrid riders will meet May 22 at Traverse City Central High School. Mountain bikers can join May 25 at the VASA Single Track lot on Supply Road. SheBikes is $10 for the public, free for CCCC members. Find other events at cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org. Questions: deneendaisy@charter.net.
Class meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The St. Francis Class of 1966 will gather at 11:30 a.m. May 17 at Sleder’s.
Bridge walk
BELLAIRE — North Country Community Mental Health will host the Bridge Walk to Wellness at 1 p.m. May 17 on the trailhead by the health department.
Questions: 231-533-8619.
Plant program
BENZONIA — Plant It Wild is hosting “Having the Talk: Conversing about Natives, Non-natives and Invasives” at 7 p.m. May 17 in Mills Community House and via Zoom.
Email plantitwild2day@gmai.com for virtual registration.
Child care conference
PETOSKEY — The Child Abuse Prevention and Education Council will present its annual spring conference from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 at Genesis Church.
Keynote speaker is Jim Henry, co-founder and project director for the Western Michigan University Children’s Trauma Assessment Center.
Local families and professionals working with children and families may learn about current topics and area resources. The cost is $25 and includes breakfast, snacks and drinks. Sign up and learn more about CAPE, including training opportunities, at upnorthchildabusecouncil.org.
Family activities
CHARLEVOIX — North Country Community Mental Health will host Mental Health Rocks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 at 6250 M-66 North. Families can plant community vegetables and sensory gardens, paint a boulder, take a nature walk and more. Questions: 231-547-5885.
Adulting 101 program
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension is beginning its free Adulting 101 series at 6 p.m. May 18 via Zoom.
Teens and young adults can learn about choosing a college, admission and application processes.
Register at www.canr.msu.edu/events/adult101s23.
Book club gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Pageturners adult book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at Peninsula Community Library. More information: 231-223-7700.
Camera club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. May 18 at the Presbyterian Church, hosting photographer Allan Newton, who will share his work. The meeting also will take place on Zoom. More details: tacameraclub.org.
Fundraiser tickets set
ELK RAPIDS — Light Up the Night Dinner and Silent Auction will run from 6 to 9 p.m. June 9 at the DAM Shop at Elk Rapids Marina.
Seating is limited. Proceeds will go to Elk Rapids Harbor Days Association for Harbor Days and fireworks. For tickets: elkrapidsharbordays.org.
