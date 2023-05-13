Artist talk
GLEN ARBOR — “Creativity Q+A LIVE” continues with Leelanau County artist Scott Lankton at 1 p.m. May 14 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Lankton talks about his practice with gallery manager Sarah Bearup-Neal.
Highway repaving
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation begins repaving U.S. 31 (Division Street) May 15. Work takes place from Grandview Parking to 10th Street and 14th Street to South Airport Road.
The project also includes drainage structure adjustment and sidewalk ramp updates. Drivers should follow lane closures. Paving should be finished by mid-June and other work by July 14.
Meet the representative
ELK RAPIDS — Rep. John Roth hosts office hours in Antrim and Manistee counties.
He meets residents at noon May 15 at Elk Rapids District Library, 5 p.m. May 19 at Arcadia Township Hall and 4 p.m. May 26 at Kaleva Village Hall. Send comments or questions to JohnRoth@house.mi.gov.
Poems released
TRAVERSE CITY — The late Kathleen Hopkins’ poetry book “The Wild Jalopy” was recently published by Mission Point Press.
Hopkins was a native Michigander who supported the Cherryland Humane Society and established two scholarships at Northwestern Michigan College.
Illustrator Michael Morris provided the pen-and-ink drawings. The text is $19.95 online and at area bookstores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.