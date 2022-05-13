Blessing of the Blossoms
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Blessing of the Blossoms ceremony begins at 2 p.m. May 15 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12675 Center Road. A virtual option is also available through the church website.
Three local pastors will present. Afterward, an ice cream and apple pie reception is provided by Sara Lee Bakery. Local wines are also donated.
Wineries and orchards can contact Nicole at 231-421-7310 to sign up for a blessing.
