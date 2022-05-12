Road restrictions removed
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation lifts weight restrictions at 6 a.m. May 13 on all state trunk-line highways in Michigan. These routes usually are labeled M, I or U.S.
Environmental discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — United Nations Environment Programme Chief Scientist Andrea Hinwood presents “Our Triple Planetary Crisis” at 9:30 a.m. May 13 via Zoom.
Meeting link: https://bit.ly/3w35HU3. Passcode: 425210.
This is part of the free Environmental Fridays series. Questions: murrayd@andrews.edu.
‘Little Women’ performances
HARBOR SPRINGS — St. Michael High School students present “Little Women” at 7 p.m. May 13 and 2 p.m. May 14 at Harbor Springs Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $5 per student, $10 per adult and $20 per family. Purchase at the door or at the schoolhouse.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts a can drive at noon May 14 at Family Fare on Eighth St.
Bring returnable cans and bottles or come to volunteer. Questions: 231-883-8033.
Family dances
TRAVERSE CITY — 231 Entertainment organizes a Daddy-Daughter Dance from 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. May 14 at Gilbert Lodge (Twin Lakes Park).
The dances include a DJ, games, photo opportunities, refreshments and a video booth. Tickets are $15 per dad, $10 per daughter at Eventbrite.com.
More information: 231EntertainmentTC@gmail.com.
Grant applications accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation accepts applications for grants offered through its Diversity Equity Inclusion Fund, Focus Fund Endowment and Marsha J. Smith Community Leadership Fund.
Nonprofit, educational, government and tribal organizations may apply by June 1 at gtrcf.org/grants/apply. Contact: 231-935-4066.
Teen girl found shot to death in car in Detroit alley
DETROIT — A teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley, police said Wednesday.
“She’s a Jane Doe to us at this point. We’re trying to identify her,” Commander Michael McGinnis told WDIV-TV. “Black female, maybe 16 years old, about 150 pounds.”
Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots Tuesday night.
Police in Berkley said the victim might be a teen who has been missing for three weeks.
Senate confirms Black economist to Fed Board
The Senate confirmed economist Phillip Jefferson to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors late Wednesday, the latest addition to the panel after delays and setbacks for some of President Joe Biden’s nominees.
Jefferson becomes the fourth Black man to serve on the Fed’s board, and he would join Lisa Cook, the first Black woman on the Fed in its 108-year history. She was confirmed earlier this week.
Senators confirmed Jefferson on a 91-7 vote, without the divisive partisan debates that have erupted over some of Biden’s other choices.
The seven-member panel is being filled out as the Fed is fighting the worst inflation in four decades.
Last week, the central bank hiked its short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point, double its usual increase.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is serving in a temporary capacity after his term ended in February, is also poised for confirmation. He has signaled that similar large hikes are likely at its June or July meetings.
Jefferson, a former Fed researcher who served as dean of faculty at Davidson College in North Carolina, was nominated for a 14-year term to the Fed’s Board of Governors.
Along with Cook and Jefferson, the Senate two weeks ago confirmed Lael Brainard for the Fed’s influential vice chair position.
But another Biden pick, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew her nomination after a key Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, joined with all Senate Republicans to oppose her confirmation.
Republicans had argued that Raskin would use the Fed’s regulatory authority to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas companies.
Most economists expect the Fed to continue carrying out its rate increases even as new members like Cook and Jefferson join the board, given how high inflation is.
