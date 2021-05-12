NWS hosts author
TRAVERSE CITY — Rochelle Riley discusses her book “That They Lived: African Americans Who Changed the World” at 7 p.m. May 13. The guest host is Leonard Pitts Jr., a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and author. A $10 donation to the National Writers Series is encouraged. Register online for this Zoom event.
Meet the rep
GRAYLING — Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City meets residents of the 103rd District during office hours this month. Contact her office at 517-373-3817 with comments or questions.
May 14 meetings:
- 9 a.m. at Goodale’s Bakery in Grayling
- 11:30 a.m. at G’s Pizzeria in Kalkaska
Baseball open house
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 15 at Turtle Creek Stadium. The day includes games, batting cages, speed pitch and food. The baseball team’s mascot Monty will also attend. Season ticket holder can pick up their packages at this free event. The first home game is May 31.
Roadwork begins
FIFE LAKE — Michigan Department of Transportation plans to rebuild U.S. 131 starting May 17. New pavement markings and rumble strips will be added to nearly 6 miles of the highway from Fife Lake to South Boardman. Funding comes from the Rebuilding Michigan program. Daytime lane closures are in place. Work should be finished by Sept. 25.
Grant applications
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City invites area nonprofits to apply for grants by May 21. Three, $110,000 awards are available to arts and culture, education, environment and recreation, family and health and wellness organizations. impacttc.org
Home improvement contest
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union offers its annual Home Makeover Sweepstakes until May 21. Participants could win $50,000 for home improvement. Enter at LMCU.org/contests or any branch location.
Thrift store update
WILLIAMSBURG — Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry recently updated its receiving hours to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The food pantry is open from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Call 231-267-3002 for an appointment.
Fountain donations
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons accepts donations to replace the centerpiece fountain.
The new structure will feature native slate with water cascading from the top and lights to illuminate at night.
Community members can contribute through GoFundMe, or send checks to Friends of the Historic Commons at 800 Cottageview Drive, Suite 404 in Traverse City, MI 49684.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.