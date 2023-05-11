Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts its monthly can and bottle collection from noon to 1 p.m. May 13 at Family Fare on Eighth Street.
Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab includes decorating fairy sticks at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 15 and 18. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “If You Were My Baby” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. May 16. Plus, blow soap bubbles at 9:30 a.m., noon or 2:30 p.m. May 19. Sign up via glcm.org.
Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4
DETROIT — A man fatally shot another customer inside a Detroit gas station and wounded two more after the clerk locked the door in a dispute over a small purchase, authorities said Wednesday.
Details emerged as prosecutors charged Samuel McCray, 27, with murder and attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty and was denied bond during a court appearance.
The shooting occurred after 3 a.m. Saturday. McCray tried to leave the gas station with items worth less than $4 after an electronic purchase was rejected, but the clerk locked the door, the prosecutor’s office said.
McCray threatened to shoot everyone inside the gas station unless the door was unlocked, according to witness David Langston.
Langston told WJBK-TV that he begged McCray: ”‘Please, man, don’t shoot us. We don’t got nothing to do with this.’ ... And he started shooting.”
Langston, 37, was wounded but his best friend, Gregory Kelly, 37, was killed. A 60-year-old man was also wounded.
“After the men were shot, the clerk unlocked the door to the store, and McCray fled from the scene,” the prosecutor’s office said.
McCray was returned to jail after appearing in court Wednesday. He asked for a court-appointed attorney.
Prosecutor Kym Worthy had planned to hold a news conference but canceled it and said the investigation was ongoing.
Kelly “had plenty of friends,” his mother, Marilyn Fortner, said. “He just did not deserve a death like that.”
2nd school district bans backpacks after loaded gun found
LANSING — A second Michigan school district is banning backpacks on school premises due to concerns about gun violence, this time because a third-grade student was found with a loaded gun.
Grand Rapids Public Schools said in a statement Wednesday that the weapon was discovered this morning at Stocking Elementary School and that it was the fourth time this year that the district has uncovered a student with a handgun — three of them in backpacks.
District Superintendent Leadriane Roby said at a news conference Wednesday that the ban was “a drastic step” that was necessary.
“We have averted at least two tragedies in the last two weeks. We don’t want to stand before you again,” said Larry Johnson, executive director of public safety and school security.
Flint Community Schools banned backpacks beginning May 1, citing a nationwide “increase in threatening behavior and contraband, including weapons, being brought into schools at all levels.”
Flint students are allowed to carry belongings in small purses or clear plastic bags that are subject to being searched. Grand Rapids has not yet announced how its students will carry their books and belongings.
There’s an increased concern over guns in schools in Michigan following a mass shooting by a 15-year-old student at Oxford High School in 2021 that left four students dead and seven others injured.
Ethan Crumbley has pleaded guilty to the shootings. He has said he used a gun that had been purchased for him by his father that had not been secured at home. Investigators believe the gun was stashed in his backpack on the day of the shooting.
A 6-year-old student shot his teacher in Virginia this year using his mother’s 9mm handgun.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed safe storage legislation last month that will require gun owners to keep unloaded firearms in a locked storage box or container when it is “reasonably known that a minor is or is likely to be present on the premises.” The law goes into effect next year.
