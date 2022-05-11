Waste drop-off
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County residents drop off household hazardous waste from 1-6 p.m. May 12.
Accepted materials: pesticides, cleaning products, batteries and more.
Appointments: recyclesmart.info/1162.
‘A Summer Romance’ exhibition
LELAND — “A Summer Romance: MSU Find Leland” opens May 12 at the Old Art Building. The exhibition features works by students and instructors from a Michigan State University summer art program.
An opening reception begins at 5 p.m. May 12. View the works through May 18.
Literacy event
BELLAIRE — Family Literacy Night goes from 5:30-7 p.m. May 12 at Bellaire Public Library. The evening includes dinner, stories and activities.
Register at bellairelibrary.org.
Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the free Personal Action Toward Health workshop Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. May 19 through June 23.
The workshop for Michiganders with diabetes and their caregivers. Topics include controlling symptoms, communicating with heath providers and more.
An informational session begins at 6 p.m. May 12. Events occur via Zoom. Register at classes.beaumont.org.
Plane lecture
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts former pilot Charles Mange at 7 p.m. May 12 at Mills Community House and via Zoom.
Mange presents on the Northwest Soaring Club of Frankfort from 1988-2003 as part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series. benziemuseum.org
Musicale celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale celebrates 90 years at 7 p.m. May 12 at First Congregational Church.
A recital features Meredith Parsons McComb, Jeff Cobb and Friends and two student scholarship winners. Donations are encouraged.
Book sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Association of University Women hosts its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 13-14 at the Mercato in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
A bag sale goes from noon to 3 p.m. May 15. Proceeds fund scholarships for local women.
Meet the senator
GRAYLING — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, meets residents of the 35th District at 9:30 a.m. May 13 at the Crawford County Administration Building.
More details: 855-347-8035; SenCVanderWall@senate.michigan.gov.
Spring recycling
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Health Clinic hosts a Spring Cleaning e-Waste Recycling Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13-14 at 1719 S. Garfield Ave. eRecycle TC provides this service.
Accepted items include laptops, game consoles, cell phones, routers, printers, stereo equipment and more. A $10 donation is suggested for these; $25 for flat-screen TVs.
Artist talk
GLEN ARBOR — David LeGault gives a presentation at noon May 13 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
LeGault, of Westland, Michigan, participated in this year’s Suzanne Wilson Artist-in Residence program. He revised an essay collection on the history of board games.
At-home vaccines
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 recently announced in-home vaccination visits for children with physical or mental disabilities.
The health department’s service area includes Kalkaska and Wexford counties. Parents can call 231-236-7587 to schedule an in-home vaccine.
Scholarships due May 13
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Michigan Education Association- Retired and TBA Credit Union extend their scholarship deadline to May 13.
Awards are for public high school seniors in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties who are children or grandchildren of an MEA or MEA- Retired member.
Contact a high school counselor or email dipisaka@yahoo.com for an application.
