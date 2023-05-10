Sidewalk closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Team Elmer’s replaces the water service line on Ninth and 10th streets between Union and Division streets starting May 8.
Sidewalks are closed; roads remain open. Work continues until late August.
Volunteer planting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts the Hickory Meadows Volunteer Workbee from 9 a.m. to noon May 13. Meet at the Randall Street Trailhead.
Plant native seedlings and remove garlic mustard with GTCD staff and the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network. Sign up at natureiscalling.org/events.
Parenting informational
WILLIAMSBURG — Child and Family Services offers foster and adoptive parent information from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 at the G.T. Butterfly House and Bug Zoo.
Dance presentation
MANISTEE — Boston Ballet dancer Paul Craig gives a presentation at 1 p.m. May 13 at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.
Admission is free. Questions: info@ramsdelltheatre.org.
Film showing
WILLIAMSBURG — Organist Andrew Rogers accompanies the silent film “Safety Last” and the short “Ask Father” at 2 and 5 p.m. May 13 at the Music House Museum.
Admission is $25 via MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Fairy house workshop
GLEN ARBOR — Community members are invited to the free Fairy Houses Workshop from 2:30-4:30 p.m. May 13 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Learn about Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi and create a fairy house in his style. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2p85hu79.
Chorus concert
BELLAIRE — Canticum Novum, NMC’s a capella chorus, performs at 7:30 p.m. May 13 at Church in the Hills.
The program “Music of Love and Loss” includes Brahms, Rutter and more. Donations are collected at the door.
Shelter receives donation
GAYLORD — Comfort Inn & Suites/MainStay Suites donated $2,500 to the Otsego County Animal Shelter.
Funds come from 10% of collected pet fees in 2022, the hotel’s first year of operation.
Van received
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte recently obtained a grant from the Oleson Foundation to purchase a 15-passenger van “to bring Norte programming to more schools and communities,” according to a release.
The organization aims to transport kids and bikes to trails in more areas with this van.
Giveaway winners
TRAVERSE CITY — Precision Plumbing and Heating provides $1,000 awards to area charities each month.
These are the winners from January through April: The Rock of Kingsley Youth Center, Fresh Wind Christian Community Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels and Steel Sturgeons Robotics Team.
Nominate an organization at www.precisiontc.com/nominate/precision-cares.
Maintenance program added
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services Career Tech offers the new Aviation Maintenance program this fall.
Students can learn about flight mechanics and modern aircraft parts. The program can lead to certification as an airframe or powerplant technician.
Space is limited to 50 students. Learn more at northwested.org/career-tech/programs.
New certificates at NMC
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College offers new certificates in January.
The computer support specialist certificate takes one semester and the cybersecurity specialist certificate takes one year to complete, according to a release. Students can use the certificates toward associate degrees.
An esports management certificate will also be available. Five new courses will build on current business, communications and visual communications classes at NMC.
Gov. Whitmer’s sister seeking New York congressional seat
WASHINGTON — Democratic businesswoman Liz Gereghty, the sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, announced Tuesday she is running for a New York congressional seat that narrowly flipped to Republican control last year and is expected to be one of the country’s most competitive contests in 2024.
Gereghty is seeking the seat once held by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who led his party’s effort to hold control of Congress in 2022 as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee but lost his own race to Republican Mike Lawler, a state Assemblyman. Lawler won by about 1,800 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.
The 17th Congressional District, located in New York City’s northern suburbs, was one of four New York House seats that Republicans flipped in what was otherwise a better-than-expected midterm for Democrats. The victories helped the GOP win a narrow House majority, and the district will be a top target for Democrats as they try to regain control of the chamber next year.
Gereghty started her own business and serves on the local school board.
Her sister, Whitmer, won her second term as Michigan governor last year. Whitmer, a Democrat, was among the women mentioned as a possible running mate for Biden in 2020.
