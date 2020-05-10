Road, lane closures planned
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission expects to close Five Mile Road from Hammond Road to south of Holiday Road starting May 11. The project should take two weeks.
Signal work begins at 8 a.m. May 11 and goes through 6 p.m. May 12 at Crossing Circle on South Airport Road. Lanes are reduced during that time.
Resurfacing work closes Garfield Road from Hammond Road to South Airport Road from May 13-19 and reduces lanes from May 12-21 on Three Mile Road from South Airport to Parsons roads.
Motorists should expect delays and follow any posted detour signs and traffic cones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.