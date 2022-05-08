Sidewalk to close
TRAVERSE CITY — Socks Construction plans to close the sidewalks on the south side of the 200 block of East State Street from May 9-11.
Vehicle traffic shifts to the north side of the street. The sidewalk on the north side is open to pedestrians. Signs are posted. Visit traversecitymi.gov for a map of the impacted areas.
MARSP to meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel- Grand Traverse Area meets for lunch at noon May 11 at Bayview Inn, off U.S. 31 North.
All retired school personnel receiving a Michigan state pension are invited to hear MARSP Executive Director Royce Humm speak.
Lunch is $17 per person. Reservations are due May 9 to 231-946-2863; schmidttc@att.net.
School open house
TRAVERSE CITY — The Children’s House invites families to tour the new junior high school campus from 5-6:30 p.m. May 11 at 101 N. Park St.
Meet the faculty and learn about Montessori learning for seventh and eighth grade students.
Geranium pickup
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club hosts a geranium pickup May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park, 1490 Red Drive.
Pick up pre-ordered geraniums. Extras are also available. Questions: 231-938-2434.
Book club discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The Thursday Morning Book Club meets at 10 a.m. May 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss the novel “My Antonia” by Willa Cather.
Recovery group meets
CADILLAC — Healing Private Wounds hosts a recovery group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 12 at 856 N. Mitchell St.
Adults impacted by sexual assault or sexual abuse can attend the support group. Call 231-846-4495 to sign up.
‘Into the Woods’ on stage
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Civic Theatre presents the musical “Into the Woods” May 12-15 and 19-21 at Crooked Tree Arts Center.
Shows start at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays. Prices are $25 for adults, $10 for youth under 18. Find seats at www.ltct.org.
Van gifting program
COOPERSVILLE — Lori’s Voice, a West Michigan-based nonprofit, accepts applications for its new van gifting program.
In fall 2021, a donor gave Lori’s Voice $1 million and pledged $100,000 each year for the next 10 years to support the charity’s activities. Lori’s Voice can now accept applications for a new initiative: giving away a new wheelchair accessible van every three months to a Michigan family.
Qualified entrants are children under 21 years old, legal residents of Michigan and have a neurological or degenerative disease that results in significant and permanent mobility issues. Eight applications will be chosen and one family receives the van. When one recipient is announced, applications open for the next van.
Potential applicants and donors can learn more and complete a submission form at LorisVoice.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.