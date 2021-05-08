NAMI can drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts a can drive at noon May 8 at Family Fare on Eighth Street. Volunteers are also needed. Proceeds stay local.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — A food drive goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 9 at the Elks Lodge. Drop off canned tuna or chicken, peanut butter, rice, dried beans, soups and other nonperishable foods. Monetary donations and personal care products are also accepted. Items are collected for the Father Fred Foundation.
Stroke support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts members from the Petoskey Stroke Club from 2:30-4:30 p.m. May 12. Discuss tactics for supporting loved ones through stroke recovery. Register for this virtual meeting at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub.
DTE Energy Q1 results
DETROIT — DTE Energy reported first quarter 2021 earnings of $397 million ($2.05 per diluted share), according to a release. Earnings in the first quarter of 2020 were $340 million ($1.76 per diluted share). Operating earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were $473 million ($2.44 per diluted share), compared with operating earnings of $320 million ($1.66 per diluted share) in 2020.
CERA program
LANSING — The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program is administered locally through the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, according to a Michigan State Housing Development Authority release. CERA may provide rental and utility assistance for eligible households.
The MSHDA online application portal is available at https://tinyurl.com/MHSDA-CERA.
Stores offer vaccines
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart and Sam’s Club will offer COVID-19 vaccines to customers and associates in all of its pharmacy locations, including 115 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Michigan.
Vaccines are given via walk-ups and scheduled appointments.
Make an appointment at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or samsclub.com/covid.
