MANISTEE — Rep. Curtis VanderWall will meet residents of the 102nd District at 9 a.m. Monday at the Manistee County Building and at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Scottville Government Center.
Contact the representative at 517-373-1747 or CurtisVanderWall@house.mi.gov.
Blood pressure workshop
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan will offer the High Blood Pressure Control workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays to June 27.
Michigan residents and caregivers can attend the virtual classes.
New participants will receive a blood pressure monitor and should join by May 16. Sign up for free at nkfm.org/HBPC or call 800-482-1455.
First aid training
TRAVERSE CITY — The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan will offer a free Seizure First Aid Training from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Traverse City West Senior High School.
Local ninth-grader Anna Beers is hosting this public event. She was diagnosed with epilepsy last summer. Register at epilepsymichigan.org/tc-sfa.
DNR meeting
CADILLAC — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites residents to a meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.
Learn about the White Pine Trail heritage project. Questions? Go online to: SpegelD@Michigan.gov.
Stroke Club event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club invites the community to its 40th anniversary event from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Presbyterian Church.
The event also includes a mini expo, Munson Healthcare Stroke Program information and stories from club members. More details: 231-935-6380.
Geranium pickup
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club is hosting their geranium pickup Thursday at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Those who ordered geraniums last fall may pick them up between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day.
Book discussion
ALDEN — Books 'n Brie Book Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Helena Township Community Center to discuss "The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post" by Allison Pataki. The event is being sponsored by Alden District Library.
Monitor training
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area staff will offer the Stream Monitor Training from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
New volunteers will learn how to collect data from sites along three streams in the natural area. To register, go to emily@grassriver.org.
Teen board seeks members
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library is inviting teens ages 13-19 to apply for its first Teen Advisory Board.
Volunteer members can provide input on library materials, plan programs and more. Find an application at the library. For more information, call 231-264-9979 or email erlib.director@gmail.com.
Women's Club provides grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Women's Club recently announced four organizations that received $3,000 each for their proposed projects.
Grant recipients are: Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, The Laundry Project, Family Road to Recovery (Addiction Treatment Services) and National Alliance on Mental Illness- Grand Traverse.
Library awarded grants
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library received a Libraries Transforming Communities Accessibility Grant from the American Library Association. The $10,000 award will go toward installation of automatic doors at the main library entrance.
The library also received a $2,500 matching grant from the Michigan Humanities Council so it can host "A Festival of Stories" this fall. Activities will include cooking class, storytelling workshops and music events.
Camp signup open
ELK RAPIDS — The 2023 Summer Art Camp runs from July 11-14 at the Walk of Art. The theme is "What's Under the Water?"
Ages 6-8 can attend from 10 a.m. to noon and ages 9-15 from 1 to 4 p.m. Sign up at artrapids.net/2023-summer-art-camp.
