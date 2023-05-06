Farm breakfast
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at Rainbow of Hope Farm.
On the menu are eggs, biscuits with sausage gravy, breakfast beverages and cinnamon rolls. Adults eat for $10, kids for $7. Proceeds will support residents’ community activities.
Short films shown
TRAVERSE CITY — The Smithsonian Channel series “Conversations in Context” is shown at 6 p.m. May 9 at Traverse Area District Library.
The short films cover Asian American stereotypes in Hollywood, student protests and more. Refreshments are provided; a panel discussion follows the screening. Reserve a free seat via tadl.org/events.
‘Something Rotten’ shows
TRAVERSE CITY — The musical comedy “Something Rotten” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. May 12-13, 18-20, 25-27 and 2 p.m. May 14, 21 and 28 at Old Town Playhouse.
The show also is set for 7:30 p.m. June 1-3. For tickets, call 231-947-2210 or go to OldTownPlayhouse.com.
Parkinson’s forum
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Parkinson’s Summer Forum is planned from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. May 25 at the NMC Hagerty Center.
The event will feature Dr. Susan Maixner, from the University of Michigan Geriatric Psychology Division. She will present “Mind and Mood in PD: Feeling and Living Better.”
The $25 admission will include lunch. Sign up by May 13 at events.bytepro.net/pnn-forum. Questions? Call 231-392-4216 or email cesper2014@gmail.com.
Embroidery event
BELLAIRE — The “3D Embroidery: Stitch a Trillium” class will begin at 1 p.m. May 13 at Grass River Natural Area.
Those age 16 and older are invited to participate. The cost is $15 per person at grassriver.org.
Jazz concerts
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra will close its 2022-23 concert season with its Jazz Orchestra and musician Bob James performance at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and 3 p.m. May 14 at City Opera House.
Ticket prices vary. Purchase them via traversesymphony.org or call 231-947-7120 for more information.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — The Friends of Interlochen Public Library is continuing its Offline BookShelf sale. Select books online, then pay and pick them up at the library.
Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds from the sale benefit library programs. To order, go to librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
Car show signup
ALDEN — The Twin Bay British Car Club of Traverse City will host the annual Alden Classic Sports Car Show at 9 a.m. Aug. 13.
The show will feature 100 sports cars. Entry is $20 until July 15, then $25 on event day. Questions? Contact jeffdeboer59@gmail.com or tcphoto@aol.com.
Island ranked
MACKINAC ISLAND — Mackinac Island was named the “Best Summer Travel Destination” in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest.
The island is open to visitors in the spring through fall. Find a full list of business opening dates at www.mackinacisland.org/season-updates/.
Optimist Club awards grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Optimist Club recently awarded $19,500 in grants to 17 local youth-focused organizations.
The recipients: Arts for All of Northern Michigan, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Child & Family Services, Goodwill Northern Michigan, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, Norte Youth Cycling, Boots for Kids, Traverse Area Community Sailing, Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, Michael’s Place, TCAPS Intense Student Support Network, Discovery Center Great Lakes (Discovery Center & Pier), Breakers Swim Team — Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, Project Feed the Kids, TC Athletic Booster Club (c/o Traverse City United Lacrosse), United Way of Northwest Michigan and Newton’s Road.
Farm market
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Market at the Pavilion goes from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at Veterans Park Pavilion. The indoor event is scheduled through May 14.
The outdoor farmers market resumes May 20 at the park. It continues from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 14.
2 workers at Grand Rapids plant hurt after 1 falls into lye
GRAND RAPIDS — Two workers were being treated for chemical burns Friday after one fell into a vat at a Grand Rapids electroplating plant, authorities said.
The Grand Rapids Fire Department was sent on a hazardous materials call at Advance Plating & Finishing around 1:20 p.m., Capt. Bill Smith said.
An employee had fallen into a container of sodium hydroxide, also known as lye, a caustic liquid, and sustained critical injuries, according to Smith. The second worker was hurt when he pulled the first one out.
“The rescuer grabbed the first victim and suffered chemical burns,” Smith said. “Both were transported to the hospital.”
When fire department crews arrived, the two were being showered off by co-workers, Smith said.
The company did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday evening.
State occupational safety and health officials were notified of the accident, Smith said.
Man sentenced in slaying of woman bound with lights
DETROIT — A man who pleaded guilty in the 2017 slaying of a southeastern Michigan woman who was fatally shot after being bound with holiday lights was sentenced Thursday to 15-25 years in prison.
The Wayne County judge who sentenced Shane Lamar Evans, 34, gave the Sumpter Township man credit for serving 869 days in jail, The Detroit News reported.
Evans is one of three men who were charged in the murder of 27-year-old Egypt Covington. He had pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder in her killing.
The two other men charged with murder and other counts in Covington’s slaying are Shandon Ray Groom and Timothy Moore, both of Toledo, Ohio. Their trial is set to begin on July 24.
Covington was found dead in June 2017 inside her home in Van Buren Township, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. Her hands had been bound with holiday string lights and she had been shot in the head, authorities said.
Covington was a musician, singer and account manager for a beer distributor. In 2017, Arbor Brewing created a beer, A Girl Named Egypt, to honor Covington’s life.
