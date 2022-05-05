Pasta fundraiser
LELAND — Homemade fettuccine pasta is available for pickup from noon to 3 p.m. May 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 or noon to 3 p.m. May 8 at Leland Gal, 108 N. Main St.
Each bag of fresh noodles is $8. All proceeds go to 5Loaves2Fish Northern Michigan.
Place an order at https://bit.ly/3KKhKts.
Plant sale
BELLAIRE — Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention hosts the Rose Bush Sale from 2-7 p.m. May 6 at 4Front Credit Union. Pine Hill Nursery supports this event.
Pancake breakfast
TRAVERSE CITY — EAA Chapter 234 hosts a pancake breakfast and Young Eagle flight from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 7 at Giving Wings Aviation, off Airport Access Drive. Donations are appreciated.
Youth ages 8-17 may participate in the Young Eagle flights. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3LFK1Tl.
Event planned
BELLAIRE — The Fiesta de Mama goes from noon to 6 p.m. May 7 at Torch Lake Cellars. Enjoy walking tacos, sweets and cherry limeade margaritas.
Educator grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union offers the 2022 Roots in Education grant. Twenty five teachers receive $1,000 each for school supplies, online learning or other educational items.
Nominate a preschool through 12th grade educator until May 8 at LMCU.org/TeacherGrant.
MDOT seeks comments
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation seeks comments on proposed changes to a programmatic agreement for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act review process.
The Federal Highway Administration created the agreement with the Michigan State Preservation Office, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, tribal nations and MDOT.
Comments are due May 8. Submit to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or MDOT Environmental Services Section at P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909. Contact: 517-335-4381.
Investigator speaks
TRAVERSE CITY — Cold-case investigator Paul Holes presents “Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases” at 7 p.m. May 10 at City Opera House.
His book was published in April. Find livestream tickets through the National Writers Series website, or in-person seats at cityoperahouse.org.
Free writing workshop
INTERLOCHEN — Author Patricia Ann McNair leads a writing workshop at 6 p.m. May 11 at Interlochen Public Library. The topic is “Let’s Make a Scene: Discovering Character and Story through Fully-Realized Moments.”
Call 231-276-6767 for more details.
Ukraine presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Humanists hosts Jack Segal at 6 p.m. May 11 at Traverse Area District Library. Segal presents “Ukraine: Putin’s Challenge to NATO.”
The event is free. Questions: scottsamblair@gmail.com.
Man who died in shootout took own life
MUSKEGON — A western Michigan man who died in an exchange of gunfire with state police last month took his own life, prosecutors said Wednesday.
A report from the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office said Joseph Miller, 37, of Muskegon died by suicide, not by gunshots fired by police as previously reported.
“The cause of death is a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head of the suspect,” prosecutors wrote in a dispositional report that details their findings.
Initial reports indicated two troopers shot and killed Miller on April 4 while investigating a home invasion in Muskegon County’s Laketon Township, The Muskegon Chronicle reported. Neither of the troopers were injured.
An autopsy report described other gunshot wounds, including to Miller’s chest and extremities, the prosecutors’ report said.
Police said they responded to a 911 call April 4 from a woman identified by prosecutors as a teenage girl inside the home during a break-in. She called after barricading herself in a locked bedroom as Miller moved about the house.
Arriving troopers met Miller as he exited the home.
Miller was within approximately 30 feet of one trooper when he started shooting his handgun at the officer, prosecutors wrote in the report. Miller also may have fired his gun at the other trooper “before turning his gun on himself.”
A toxicology report indicated Miller had amphetamines and opiates in his body, the report said.
