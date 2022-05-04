Potluck and movie
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts its Potluck and Off the Wall Movie Night at 6 p.m. May 5 at Helena Township Community Center.
Call 231-331-4318 to sign up for dinner or for movie details.
Drawing exhibit
NORTHPORT — The Quick Draw Exhibit opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. May 6 at the Village Arts Building. Meet the artists and models.
Drawings are completed in 20 minutes or less. View the exhibition through May 15.
Scholarship opportunity
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Michigan Education Association-Retired and TBA Credit Union offer scholarships to current public high school seniors in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau counties.
Applicants must be a child or grandchild of an active MEA or MEA-Retired member and must plan to attend a Michigan public college or university. Four students will obtain $1,000.
High school counseling offices can provide applications, or contact dipisaka@yahoo.com. Submissions are due May 6.
Student artwork displayed
LUDINGTON — “WSESD Creative Stars” exhibition is displayed May 6-28 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. The show features artwork from West Shore Educational Service District students.
The opening reception is from 3-7 p.m. May 6. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Garage sale fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation resumes its garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7. Sale proceeds support the food pantry and other programs.
Mother’s Day Brunch
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms Mother’s Day Brunch is served May 7 at the Inn. Morning seating options are 9:30 or 11 a.m. and afternoon times are 12:30 or 2 p.m.
Adults eat for $50, kids for $25. Juice, coffee and tea are included. Reservations: 231-944-1270.
Book sale
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at Helena Township Community Center. Sponsored by Friends of the Alden District Library.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Peter Dougherty Society seeks volunteers to assist with its 180th year on Old Mission Peninsula.
Roles include working in the demonstration gardens, maintenance projects, visitor interaction, social media and more.
Contact DoughertyOldMission@yahoo.com or 269-330-0026 to get involved.
Gambling machines seized from storefront casinos
DAVISON — Authorities have seized 100 gambling machines and devices from two suspected storefront casinos in the Flint area.
Raids were conducted Wednesday in Davison and Burton following an investigation by the state Attorney General’s office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board.
Among the items confiscated were 23 standalone gaming machines, the Gaming Control Board said Tuesday.
Also seized was more than $29,200 in suspected gambling profits and 62 gift cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.