Church sale
TRAVERSE CITY — St. Francis Catholic Church will host a garage sale from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 1025 S. Union St.
Jazz show
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Jazz Band and the Jeff Haas Quartet perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Alluvion.
Edson Farms will provide the food and Chateau Chantal will serve wine. A $20 donation is suggested. The venue is on the second floor of the Commongrounds building.
Diabetes support workshop
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan will offer a free Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health workshop Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m., May 11 to June 15.
An informational session will take place Thursday. Michigan residents may sign up at classes.beaumont.org or call 800-633-7377.
Movie and meal
ALDEN — Off the Wall Movie Night and Potluck will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Helena Township Community Center.
Call Alden District Library at 231-331-4318 for movie details or to sign up for the potluck.
Veterans open house
BELLAIRE — Antrim County Veterans Affairs Department will host an open house for veterans from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the county building, 203 E. Cayuga St.
Gallery open house
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Council and Gallery will host a reception for Shelia Robbins from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday.
The work of Robbins, from Hubbard Lake, will be on display in May and June at the gallery.
Quartet performs
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum will present the Austin Stoddard Jazz Quartet at 7 p.m. Friday.
Students from Interlochen Arts Academy will be performing. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students at MyNorthTickets.com.
Artist reception
FRANKFORT — A reception for Traverse City-based artist Theresa Youngman will take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Oliver Art Center. Her flower, garden, landscape and river artwork is being displayed there through May 19.
Traveling art show
CHARLEVOIX — North Country Community Mental Health will present the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan’s “Creative Minds Changing Minds” exhibition.
The traveling art show will include images created by NCCMH clients who attended a PhotoVoice class in Rapid City or Petoskey. Their display is titled “I Am Right Here: See Me for Who I Am, Not What I Have.”
Where and when to view the exhibit:
- Antrim County Building, until Monday
- Petoskey District Library, May 9-14
- Cheboygan Area Public Library, May 15-21
- Otsego County Library, May 22-31
- Charlevoix Public Library, until May 31
Lions Club awards
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Lions Club presented awards during the club’s district convention.
Lions Club member Adam St. Onge received two pins from Lions Clubs International for attending all meetings and volunteering. He has been a club member for five years.
Club member Denny Gocha received the Melvin Jones Award for his leadership service. He has been a Lions Club member for 12 years. In July, he will be the vice district governor for District 11-E2 of the Lions Club.
Book donations
GAYLORD — The State Trooper Outreach Partnership- Gaylord Chapter recently bought an Inchy’s Bookworm vending machine for South Maple Elementary School.
Also, the Kiwanis Club donated money to the school to obtain books for the machine. The Mazur family used money from the Nick Mazur Memorial Fund to cover the rest of the books so every student at the school receives a book this year.
Volunteers awarded
LANSING — The Foster Care Review Board program recently recognized longtime volunteer Barbara Russ of Cadillac.
Russ is a member of the State Court Administrative Office’s Region 4 board and has served for 10 years. The FCRB works to ensure kids are placed in permanent homes and investigates foster parents’ appeals.
Man with pot vending machine pleads guilty
DETROIT — A Detroit man who told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun charge.
Marcellus Cornwell, who has a felony record, admitted that he couldn’t possess guns due to past convictions. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
“The number of weapons this defendant possessed, despite being a prohibited person, combined with his drug dealing makes his conduct even more egregious,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.
Agents in 2022 discovered marijuana, ammunition and 18 firearms in the basement. Cornwell was not charged with a drug crime.
Cornwell “owned and operated the marijuana vending machine attached to the residence for four years, making approximately $2,000 per day,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a court filing last year.
