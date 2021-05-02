Weight restrictions lifted
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation lifts spring weight restrictions on all state trunk-line highways at 6 a.m. May 3. State routes usually are designated with an M, I or U.S. Truckers can call 800-787-8960 for updates.
Bridge work begins May 3
MANISTEE — Michigan Department of Transportation inspects the U.S. 31 bascule bridge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from May 3-7. Work requires a single-lane closure and traffic shift, with one lane open in each direction.
Savings account for babies
TRAVERSE CITY — Fifth Third plans to give $1,053 to establish a savings account for babies born May 3 at Munson Medical Center or Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. The 529 savings account is a tax-advantaged plan. The bank works with Gift of College to provide funds and set up online accounts for parents.
Coloring contest
INTERLOCHEN — Kids and young adults can get a coloring sheet from Interlochen Public Library or Agave Express. Color and return the picture to either facility by May 5 to enter the contest for an Agave Express gift card. More details: 231-276-6767.
Historical society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. May 6 via Zoom. Mary Morgan and Vicky Shurly present “From the Archives: Discover Peninsula History at the Peninsula Community Library.” Register at omphistoricalsociety.org.
Diabetes program
DETROIT — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers online information sessions for its diabetes prevention program. Free sessions: 6 p.m. May 6, 5:30 p.m. May 10, 2 p.m. May 18 and 11 a.m. May 26. RSVP at ReadySetPrevent.org. Contact: 800-482-1455.
Film Festival canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Film Festival Board of Directors decided to cancel the summertime event because of the ongoing pandemic. The festival was also scrapped in 2020. The board plans to upgrade the air circulation systems at the State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay so they can reopen as soon as possible. Both facilities have been closed since last March.
Free memory screenings
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America invites seniors to take a free memory screening this May as part of Older Americans Month. Sessions are open to everyone with internet access on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Call 866-232-8484 to make an appointment.
Band Together Campaign
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union aims to collect $75,000 to support pediatric care at several Michigan and Florida hospitals, including Munson Healthcare in Traverse City.
The credit union plans to match the first $15,000 raised through members’ donations. LMCU.org/BandTogether.
