Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers interactive sessions for preschool and elementary students.
Make a Mother’s Day card during Kid’s Craft Lab at 1 and 3:30 p.m. May 2, or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. May 5. Hear the tale “Planting A Rainbow” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. May 3 and 6. glcm.org
Spring fundraiser
ALDEN — Grass River Natural Area hosts a fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. May 3 at Dockside. Fifty percent of food and drink sales supports the natural area.
Railroad program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society meets at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum. The program covers the “Impossible Railroad,” work to complete the transcontinental railroad.
Masks are recommended. More information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Bike to school
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte presents the Bike and Roll to School Day at 7 a.m. May 4. Local students can walk or bike to their school.
More details: saferoutesmichigan.org/bike-to-school-day
Color Run
ELK RAPIDS — The Color Run 5K starts at 5 p.m. May 20 at Cherryland Middle School.
Entry is $15 per student, $25 for others before May 4. Contact: adevogel@erschools.com.
Support group
INTERLOCHEN — Healing Private Wounds, a Cadillac nonprofit, offers a recovery group from 5:30-7 p.m. May 4 at Interlochen Public Library.
Sexual abuse survivors are invited to discuss their experiences. The group meets for 10 weeks.
Registration: 231-846-4495.
Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the free Personal Action Toward Health workshop Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. May 11 through June 15.
The workshop is open to Michiganders with diabetes and their caregivers. Topics include controlling symptoms, communicating with heath providers and more.
An informational session begins at 6 p.m. May 4. Events occur via Zoom. Register at classes.beaumont.org.
Play auditions
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Players hosts auditions for the comedy “The Importance of Being Ernest” at 7 p.m. May 4 at Glen Lake Church.
The reader’s theater group seeks a cast of four men and four women. Email pete@ironmason.com for a script.
Weekly yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — Gentle yoga sessions occur at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Peninsula Community Library. A small fee is applicable. Contact: 231-223-7700.
Thursday playgroup
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie hosts the 5toONE Playgroup from 10-11:30 a.m. May 5 and 19.
Adults must wear masks. Register a child for free at bit.ly/PlayGrowBenzie.
Speakeasy 148
TRAVERSE CITY — Speakeasy 148 opens at 6 p.m. May 5-7 on the lower level of Old Town Playhouse. Enjoy appetizers, two drinks and entertainment for $25. Purchase tickets online or call 231-947-2210.
Pickleball fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Pickleball Association and the Peninsula Township Board seek donations to build eight dedicated pickleball courts at Bowers Harbor Park.
Mail checks to TAPA- Bowers Harbor at 601 E. Front St., Suite 201 in Traverse City, MI 49686. Online donations: https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Tapa-Bh.
Tire collection
TRAVERSE CITY — A scrap tire collection is available May 12. The EGLE Scrap Tire Grant program allows RecycleSmart to collect tires for free.
Grand Traverse County residents may call 231-941-5555 to make an appointment. RecycleSmart.info
Donate jewelry
EMPIRE — People may donate jewelry for the Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair in July. Sale proceeds provide college scholarships for graduating seniors from Glen Lake Community School who will attend Northwestern Michigan College.
Contact glwcjewelry@gmail.com to set up a drop-off time and location. A donation letter is provided on request.
