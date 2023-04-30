Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is presenting programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kid’s Craft Lab will feature a stick mobile at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Storytime Adventures will include the tale “Bear Wants More” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sign up via glcm.org.
Wood display
ALDEN — View turned-wood items made by Tom Clark from this Tuesday through May 30 at Alden District Library. For more details, call 231-331-4318.
Spring fundraiser
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area will host its Spring Fling fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Dockside Torch Lake. Half of the proceeds from all food and drink sales will go to GRNA.
Climate forum
SUTTONS BAY — The League of Women Voters of Leelanau County will host “Let’s Talk Climate” at noon Wednesday via Zoom.
Michigan Climate Action Network Director Denise Keele will speak about public attitudes, state policies and other topics related to climate change.
Join the presentation via https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_reb-Q3I8SWayuJRG2zB3UQ. Contact: LWVLeelanau@gmail.com.
Education series
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health will offer the free virtual education series “Tools4Resilience” at noon Thursday. The topic will be “Letting Go of the Heavy Backpack: Working through Difficult Situations.”
The series will continue May 9 with “Navigating Conflict Resolution.” The May 11 event will cover “A DOSE of Life.”
Attendees can ask questions after the presentation and will get access to the self-help app myStrength. Register and see the full series details at https://bit.ly/3zCwTKA.
Planting pines
GRAYLING — Volunteers can help plant Jack pines from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 6 on West 4 Mile Road. The Kirtland’s warbler nests in these trees.
The event is hosted by Kirtland’s Warbler Alliance with the Michigan DNR, Huron Pines and Michigan United Conservation Clubs. Lunch is provided. RSVP by this Thursday via https://bit.ly/40zjdep. More details: director@kirtlandswarbler.org.
Historical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society will host the program “The 51-Year History of the Empire Area Museum” at 6 p.m. Thursday at Peninsula Community Library.
A short business meeting also will be included. More information: nikki.sobkowski@gmail.com.
Book sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The local chapter of the American Association of University Women will host its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. May 7 in the Mercato at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Proceeds support scholarships for women.
Dinner and music
PETOSKEY — Petoskey High School Jazz Night will go from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Stafford’s Perry Hotel. Band students will perform, and guests will receive a three-course meal. Tickets are $70 each, with some proceeds going to the school jazz band. Reservations: 231-347-4000.
Nonprofit funding set
LANSING — The Michigan Nonprofit Association and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is accepting applications for the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund until Friday.
Nonprofits may apply if the organization was negatively impacted by COVID-19. Apply at MINonprofitRelief.org and contact relieffund@mnaonline.org with questions.
