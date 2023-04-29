Walk, bike to school
LANSING — Michigan Fitness Foundation and Safe Routes to School invites Michigan students to participate in Bike and Roll to School Day on Wednesday.
Kids and their families may walk, bike or roll to school instead of driving.
“Bike and Roll to School Day is a great way for communities to come together and celebrate healthy ways to get around,” said SRTS Director Mary Moomaw in a release. “The event presents an opportunity for local leaders and families to meet in real time and build a dialogue around walking and biking to school safely. We encourage participants to keep these conversations going beyond the day of the event and explore extensions with a Safe Routes to School initiative.” Schools can register via saferoutesmichigan.org/bike-to-school-day.
Book highlights state
FRANKFORT — Chris G. Thelen, of Frankfort, features Michigan locations in his novel “Islands of Deception.” The book is available at local bookstores and Amazon.com.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library is continuing its Offline BookShelf sale. Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library.
Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs. Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
Grants funded
TRAVERSE CITY — The women of Impact100 Traverse City will provide more than $330,000 in grants this year. Three nonprofits will receive $113,000 each after Impact100 members select recipients in September.
Nonprofits from the five-county region may submit funding requests for arts and culture, education, environment and recreation, family and health and wellness projects until May 26 at www.impacttc.org/grants.
To learn more about joining the all-women volunteer group, contact info@impactTC.org
