Ukraine fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series and International Affairs Forum continue their Ukraine Relief Fundraiser through April 30.
Donations go to Bethany Christian Services, Foundation Ukraine, International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance- Ukraine Response and Save the Children Ukraine.
Mail checks to Foundation Ukraine at 8785 Hall Road, Unit 180789 in Utica, MI 48318 or INARA at 550 Bog Hollow Road in Wassaic, NY 12592. Online donations: tciaf.com.
Church anniversary
TRAVERSE CITY — Sojourn Church (formerly Immanuel Baptist Church) celebrates 100 years with a worship service at 10 a.m. May 1 at City Opera House.
The church’s current building at 1027 McRae Hill Road was dedicated in 1977. The church broke ground for a building on the corner of State and Barlow streets in June 1957.
Hawk released
TRAVERSE CITY — Skegemog Raptor Center releases a red-tailed hawk at 2 p.m. May 1 at Boardman River Nature Center. The bird was hit by a car in September and spent months in rehabilitation at the Traverse City raptor clinic.
Play reading
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre concludes its reading series with “Lungs” at 6 p.m. May 5 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. The event is also available at 6 p.m. May 6 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
A $20 donation is suggested. parallel45.org
Novelist gives talk
TRAVERSE CITY — George Saunders presents his book “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” at 7 p.m. May 5 via livestream.
Virtual tickets are $10.50 via the National Writers Series website.
‘Chicago’ musical
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents the musical “Chicago” at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays from May 5 through June 4. A matinee showing begins at 2 p.m. Sundays starting May 8.
Prices are $28 per adult, $15 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Health education
GAYLORD — Northern Michigan Regional Entity hosts the “Bridging the Gap” mental health education event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at Treetops Resort.
Lunch, entertainment and resources are available. Register with a local clubhouse, community mental health facility or drop-in center by May 6. More information: 833-285-0050.
Nonprofits get awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation recently awarded $541,377 in grants to 88 organizations in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. Funds are established and supported by one or more donor partners.
The 2022 Designated Endowment Grant Award winners include Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry, Anchor and Heart Foundation Endowment, Angel Care Child Care, Arts for All of Northern Michigan, Au Sable Institute, Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, Benzie Area Historical Society, Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra, Benzie Sunrise Rotary Foundation, Brickways Foundation, Central Lake District Library, Central United Methodist Church, Cherry Capital Chorus, City Opera House Heritage Association, Congregational Summer Assembly Education Fund, Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association, Fife Lake Historical Society, Michigan Legacy Art Park, Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, Grand Traverse Children’s Garden, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and many others.
For a full list of recipients and their funding, go to http://www.gtrcf.org/grants/grant-awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.