Road commission meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission hosts a virtual meeting of the board at 7 p.m. April 30 via Zoom. Call-in by phone at 1-312-626-6799. The webinar ID is 917 2253 4301.
Meet the senator
ELK RAPIDS — Michigan Sen. Wayne Schmidt hosts a meeting at 9 a.m. May 1 through Zoom. The meeting ID is 203 829 1385. This event is co-hosted by Bellaire, East Jordan, Mancelona and Elk Rapids area chambers of commerce.
Boutique opens May 1
ELK RAPIDS — The Tiny Traveling Boutique opens May 1 for online shopping and curbside pickup. Essential workers receive 20 percent off during May. Shipping costs $5. The trailer is located at 703 Ames St. Contact: tawnycoxmi@gmail.com.
Wine, cheese pairing
TRAVERSE CITY — Bonobo Winery hosts a wine and cheese pairing at 6 p.m. May 1 through the Zoom application. This virtual happy hour includes information about The Cheese Lady’s products paired with local wines. Visit the winery on Facebook for the meeting ID.
U.S. 31 lane closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation begins work May 4 on a on a right-turn lane on U.S. 31 (Division Street) at 14th Street. The outer northbound lane of U.S. 31 is closed during construction, which is expected to continue through May 22. The $294,000 project also includes new pavement markings for a dual left turn from 14th Street onto southbound U.S. 31.
School ranked among best
ELK RAPIDS — U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Elk Rapids High School No. 22 out of nearly 1,150 Michigan high schools and 844th out of more than 17,000 in the nation. The school is the highest ranked in northern Michigan and one of three to make the top 50. Previously, its highest state ranking was No. 48.
Whitmer: Savings will be higher
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a top state regulator said Tuesday that drivers will save more on car insurance than is required under a bipartisan overhaul of Michigan’s auto insurance law.
Proposed rates filed by insurers, which will start taking effect in July, will be cut more than is mandated, according to the Whitmer administration. She called it “great news.”
“It’s great to see that it’s paying off for Michiganders, especially during a time when drivers may need extra money in their pockets,” the Democrat said in a statement.
The 2019 law will let drivers opt out of what has been mandatory, unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries.
Bear near Grand Rapids killed by truck
WALKER — A black bear nicknamed Yogi was struck and killed Tuesday on a highway ramp in the Grand Rapids area, police said.
The bear, an adult male weighing roughly 250 pounds, had been spotted for a few years in Walker. He was hit by a large truck on a ramp leading to westbound Interstate 96.
“There were no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle. ... RIP Big Fella,” Walker police said on Facebook.
The Department of Natural Resources set traps in two locations last year but couldn’t catch and relocate Yogi.
“They’re smart,” said state wildlife biologist John Niewoonder.
He said the bear probably spent the winter in the Grand Rapids area and “just woke up again.”
“We never had any indication that this bear was trying to break into a house or a building, or that it threatened anybody in any way,’’ Niewoonder told WZZM-TV. “He was hard on bird feeders, but that’s something we can live with, I think.’’
