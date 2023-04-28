Bipartisan workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Braver Angels of Michigan will host a “Skills for Bridging the Divide” workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Kensington Church. Learn how to engage in political conversation. Registration: jhrydziuszko@braverangels.org.
Bag collection
GAYLORD — The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post will collect new purses and tote bags from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Meijer.
Drop off bags filled with personal items, such as toiletries, for the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan.
Theater gala
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is celebrating 120 years of the Ramsdell Theatre with a gala at 5:30 p.m. May 13 in the Hardy Hall Gallery.
The evening will include appetizers, cocktails, silent auction and music by Carrie Selbee and Friends. Learn about the history and future of the theater and see a performance by dancer Paul Craig in the theater. Afterward, dinner will be served and Third Coast Swing Band will perform in the ballroom. A live auction will take place.
Register for $120 per person until April 30 at ramsdelltheatre.org/gala. Proceeds will support future RRCA programs.
Crafting sessions
ALDEN — Alden Knitters and Crafters gathers from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
People of all skill levels are welcome. Contact: 231-944-0013.
Amtrak discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
A retired Amtrak conductor will talk about his career with the company. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Mental health training
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health will offer a virtual Mental Health First Aid class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4-5. The adult class will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. May 11-12.
Admission is free. Adults can register through tinyurl.com/yf8sjk3s and youth through tinyurl.com/2p8thff4. Employers may contact NCCMHTraining@norcocmh.org to schedule a session for their employees.
Rotary grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse City is accepting grant applications through its Good Works Fund. Area nonprofits can apply if their projects emphasize arts and culture, human needs, education, health and safety, recreation or the environment.
The deadline for the next grant cycle is May 5. Learn more and find the application at https://bit.ly/3GFQgGn.
Group supports funding
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance is encouraging legislators to fund the new state Office of Rural Development’s Rural Readiness Grant Program.
The program, according to a release, can provide up to $50,000 in grants for rural communities’ “collaborative planning and capacity” projects.
Last year, the grant program was funded at $3 million.
Project receives funds
TRAVERSE CITY — New Waves Housing, Inc. received a Rotary Charities Seed Grant to help build several low-income homes in Leelanau County.
New Waves United Church of Christ obtained 20 acres for its church, but decided to build housing instead. Six lots are going to Habitat for Humanity for low-income families. Construction of four homes is set to begin this spring using the donated funds.
New Waves Housing, Inc. is a nonprofit that aims to build and maintain this non-faith-based housing project.
