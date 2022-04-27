Genealogy meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society gathers at 1 p.m. April 28 at Traverse Area District Library. Gini LeClaire presents “Coroner Reports.”
Bird identification
LELAND — Kirk Waterstripe presents a birding program at 2 p.m. April 28 at Leland Township Library. Learn how to identify birds in the region.
Crafting session
BELLAIRE — Crafternoon begins at 4 p.m. April 28 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 16 and older may complete a book page folding project. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Film screening
CHARLEVOIX — View the PG film “2040” at 4 p.m. April 28 at Charlevoix Public Library.
Afterward, Sue Holcombe, of the Grand Traverse Area Citizens’ Climate Lobby, facilitates a discussion.
School performance
LELAND — Leland Public Schools students present the musical “Honk!” at 7 p.m. April 28-30 and May 5-7 at Leland Performing Arts Center.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students at mynorthtickets.com. Contact: 231-256-9815.
Storytelling event
TRAVERSE CITY — Teaching artist and author Judy Sima presents “My Mother’s Voice” at 7 p.m. April 28 at Peninsula Community Library. Sima shares stories of her mother, Elsa Mosbach, who was born in Germany in 1912.
Art exhibition
SCOTTVILLE — Manistee artist Ken Cooper’s work is displayed April 29 through Aug. 26 at West Shore Community College. The exhibition is titled “What Goes Around, Comes Around.”
A reception starts at 5 p.m. April 29. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
Poetry reading
TRAVERSE CITY — A poetry reading starts at 7 p.m. April 29 at Horizon Books.
Hear from Teresa Scollon, Anne Marie Oomen, Jennifer Steinorth, Catherine Turnbull and Fleda Brown.
Drug collections
LUDINGTON — The Leeward Initiative hosts a drug collection from 9 a.m. to noon April 30 at Mason County Fairgrounds. Another event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alpena Police Department.
Drop off unused or expired medications as well as needles or similar medical instruments.
Questions: 231-316-8583.
Button contest
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Harbor Days accepts submissions for its button contest until April 30.
Designs must include the event name and year. Bring entries to Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce or send to ER Harbor Days Association, P.O. Box 801 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629.
Cherry Queen applications
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival invites women ages 19-25 to apply for the National Cherry Queen Program by May 23.
Applications must include sponsors, one-page resume, high-resolution photograph, one-page biography and unedited video.
Questions: 231-649-1617; queenscommittee@cherryfestival.org.
Call for vendors
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce invites vendors and artisans to join the Rubber Ducky Festival Arts and Crafts Fair on Aug. 20.
Outdoor spaces are $45. Contact: marketing@bellairechamber.org.
SMART program introduced
LANSING — Sen. Curt VanderWall and Rep.
Bronna Kahle introduced House Bill 6020 and Senate Bill 1012 to create the
Student Mental Health Apprenticeship for Retention and Training (SMART) program.
SMART plans to provide tuition assistance for counselors, social workers and psychologists so they continue working in their school district after completing certifications and master’s level educational requirements.
These employees can then grow their mental health care programs for Michigan students.
Challenge filed against James Craig’s petition signatures
LANSING — A group tied
to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon
challenged nominating petitions submitted by rival candidate James Craig, saying Tuesday that he likely did not turn in enough valid signatures to qualify for the GOP primary.
Dixon, the former host of a conservative news show, and Craig, the ex-Detroit police chief, are among 10 Republicans who filed petitions by April 19.
The deadline to contest signatures is Tuesday.
“After our review of Craig’s petitions, we concluded that the combination of incompetence, invalidity, unregistered voters and apparent fraud means there is a strong probability that Craig submitted insufficient signatures to qualify as a Republican candidate for the governor — and it’s likely that the Craig campaign knows it,” said Fred Wszolek, spokesperson for Michigan Strong, a super PAC supporting Dixon.
A message seeking comment was left with Craig’s campaign.
To qualify, candidates for governor must turn in at least 15,000 but no more than 30,000 valid voter signatures.
The political action committee challenged nearly 7,300 of the 21,735 signatures Craig submitted.
