Test clinics closing
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 plans to close all COVID-19 testing clinics starting April 26.
Home testing kits are available at DHD No. 10 offices.
To schedule a COVID-19 booster or vaccine, visit dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.
Airport awarded
ALPENA — Alpena County Regional Airport receives $12,995,867 from the Federal Aviation Administration grant program to repair runways and runway lighting. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant.
Roadside parks reopen
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation opens its roadside parks for the season on April 28.
MDOT manages 85 roadside parks in the state. Drinking water will not be turned on until May at all parks.
Pianist performs
GLEN ARBOR — Pianist Tyler Faruzzi performs “A Little Lunch Music” at noon April 28 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Faruzzi plans to attend Elmhurst University in the fall.
Dance concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Center for the Arts Contemporary Dance Concert begins at 8 p.m. April 28 at City Opera House.
Dance and music students from Interlochen Arts Academy perform. Admission is $10 for students; $20-25 for others.
Grant proposals accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mission Committee of the Presbyterian Church of Traverse City seeks local ministry organizations to submit grant proposals.
Applications are due April 30. Nonprofits can complete the form at https://forms.gle/sZ3mAiHNvHThs3LQ6.
Grant applications accepted
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation accepts grant applications through May 1 at manisteefoundation.org/receive.
Funds can go to projects or programs that impact Manistee County. Questions: 231-723-7269; grants@manisteefoundation.org.
DNR hosts auction
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources hosts an online auction May 2 for around 77,000 acres of state-owned oil and gas lease rights.
Lease rights are in 15 counties, including Crawford, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford. Contact: DNR-LeaseManagement@Michigan.gov.
Smoke alarms provided
DETROIT — The American Red Cross and community partners present Sound the Alarm through May 6. The Red Cross aims to install 1,800 smoke alarms in homes around the state, according to a release.
Smoke alarms are freely installed, thanks to donations to the Red Cross. Sound the Alarm is part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which includes home fire safety education for families.
The Red Cross also offers tips for smoke alarms, including placing one on each level of the home, testing them once a month and replacing them after 10 years.
To schedule a smoke alarm installation, call 800-733-2767 or visit https://rdcrss.org/3n4aAdK.
Call for art
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts seeks submissions for its “Love Ludington” exhibition this summer.
Visual artists of all ages may enter original artwork for $5 per piece. Bring pieces to the center from May 11-27. The show opens June 2.
USDA grants available
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers two grant programs for meat and poultry farmers.
The Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant includes up to $50 million for tribal nations. Funds go to projects that aim to expand capacity for harvesting, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting or distribution of meat from animals like bison or salmon. Federally-recognized tribes can apply at www.usda.gov/iag.
The Local Meat Capacity Grant includes up to $75 million to expand local processing options for producers. Learn more at www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/localmcap.
Both grant applications are due July 19.
