Bunion webinar
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan podiatric surgeon Christopher Kennedy presents “Put Your Best Foot Forward” at 2 p.m. April 27 via Zoom. He discusses bunion treatment options. Registration: 800-248-6777.
Highway cleanups
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation opens Adopt-A-Highway pickups in the northern Lower Peninsula from May 1-9. All volunteers must wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others. Trash bags are provided. Sections of highway may be available for adoption. Michigan.gov/AdoptAHighway
Men’s group donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Men’s Shed recently donated a raised garden bed to Cherry Hill Haven, an assisted living facility. Group members plan to make and deliver at least four more. The nonprofit aims to provide a community space for men to socialize and complete projects. Contact: gtmenshed@gmail.com.
Lakes volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Watershed Center invites community members to become a Grand Traverse Baykeeper. The role includes supporting policies that protect and preserve water quality; educating government officials and others; and collecting data from shorelines, streams and rivers. A grant from the Waterkeeper Alliance allows the center to update this program. Interested volunteers may email hsmith@gtbay.org.
Grant applications set
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration accepts applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. Awards are open to operators of live venues, performing arts organizations, museums, movie theaters as well as venue promoters, theatrical producers and talent representatives.
Call 800-659-2955 for technical assistance. The call center is open 24 hours from Saturday, April 24 through 8 p.m. Monday, April 26. Apply at svograntportal.sba.gov.
