Weight restrictions lift
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation removes weight restrictions on all state trunk-line highways in the Lower Peninsula starting at 6 a.m. April 25.
Frost restrictions are in effect for the rest of the state — trunk-line highways north of the Mackinac Bridge. These routes have an M, I or U.S. designation. Michigan.gov/Truckers
Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the free Personal Action Toward Health workshop Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. May 3 through June 7.
Michiganders with diabetes and their caregivers can learn about controlling symptoms, communicating with heath providers and more.
An information session begins at 1 p.m. April 26. Events occur via Zoom. Register at classes.beaumont.org.
Culvert project discussion
HARBOR SPRINGS — MDOT hosts a public meeting to discuss a 2023 M-119 culvert replacement project at 4:30 p.m. April 27.
Join the meeting by calling 248-509-0316 with the phone conference ID 532 187 369. Questions: MonsmaM@michigan.gov.
Book sale
CADILLAC — Friends of the Cadillac Library hosts a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30.
Proceeds support literacy programs and projects. This year, Friends of the Library plans to purchase a smart board for the library meeting room.
Senior Center event
TRAVERSE CITY — A gathering in support of a new senior center building starts at noon April 28 at the Grand Traverse County Senior Center on Front Street.
Rotary scholarships
ELK RAPIDS — Rotary Club of Elk Rapids offers three, $2,500 scholarships to current Elk Rapids High School seniors or recent graduates who attend Northwestern Michigan College.
Send two letters of recommendation and the application form to P.O. Box 814 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629 by April 30. Contact: stfke109@charter.net.
Scholarship opportunity
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Michigan Education Association-Retired and TBA Credit Union offer scholarships to current seniors of public high schools in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau counties.
Applicants must be a child or grandchild of an active MEA or MEA-Retired member and must plan to attend a Michigan public college or university. Four students will obtain $1,000.
High school counseling offices can provide applications, or contact dipisaka@yahoo.com. Submissions are due May 6.
Golden Age Award winner
TRAVERSE CITY — Agnes Hayden will receive the Golden Age Award from the Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Hayden, 95, is a trustee on the Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation Board and continues to run the Hayden Foundation. She taught elementary school, served as a Girl Scout leader and was a member of Oakwood Hospital Women’s Association and the Women’s National Farm and Garden Association. She and her husband Donald moved to Traverse City in the 1980s.
The Golden Age Award aims to acknowledge the contributions of elders as previously celebrated by the National Cherry Festival’s Lifetime Leadership Award. The award was discontinued in 2020.
