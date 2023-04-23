Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab will feature a stick mobile activity at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Storytime Adventures will include the tale “Pinkalicious” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. For reservations: glcm.org.
Drawing session
TRAVERSE CITY — Drawing Together will go from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Traverse Area District Library. Pencils and paper will be provided.
Group discussion
BENZONIA — Benzie County Death Café will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Llama Meadows Eco Farm. This is not a grief group, but a discussion on death practices and philosophies.
To RSVP, call 231-651-0370 or 231-871-1269.
School play
LELAND — Leland Public Schools will present “The Drowsy Chaperone” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and May 4-6 at Leland Performing Arts Center.
Admission is $10 per student, $12 per adult at MyNorthTickets.com.
Contact: 231-256-9857.
Folk tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Keller Williams and Steve Poltz will present the “Shut the Folk Up and Listen” tour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at City Opera House. Tickets range from $27 to $32 at cityoperahouse.org.
School gala
PETOSKEY — St. Michael High School will host its second gala at 5 p.m. Saturday at Grand Unity Event Center.
The evening will include dinner, student performances, silent and live auctions and information about the classical Catholic school.
Purchase tickets via http://stmichaelchesterton.org/gala-23.
For sponsorship details or auction donations, contact 231-675-4708 or kendallhayes@gmail.com.
Three receive funds
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light and Power awarded three local organizations through the Community Investment Program.
Child and Family Services received $8,000 for the “Comfort During Care” project, the Botanical Garden Society received $18,635 to create an education center and Groundwork Center received $30,000 to implement the Solar on Schools Program. Nonprofits may apply for grants from May 1 through July 31.
Veterans assistance
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Department of Veterans Affairs can assist veterans and their families in northern Michigan with obtaining VA benefits.
Individuals can file for benefits through the local office at no extra cost. Local staff is accredited with the VA’s Office of General Counsel to help people file claims or appeals. Visit the office at 2650 LaFranier Road or call 231-995-6070 for more information.
NMEAC award winners
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council recently presented its 2023 awards to several individuals and a group.
Environmentalist of the Year recipients: Kate Thornhill (Education category), Anne Morrison Perry (Grass Roots Group), Jerry Dennis (Journalism and Communications), Marty Lagina (Business), Marvin Radke (Public Service or Public Office), Ty Wessell (Public Service or Public Office), Jerry Dobek (Volunteer), Robert LaPorte (Agriculture) and Taylor Moore (Professional).
In addition, the June Thaden Service Award went to Berta Meserve, the John Nelson Water Stewardship Award was given to Leelanau Township Planning Commission and the Greg Reisig Prize for Environmental Journalism went to Michael Delp.
June Thaden, of Traverse City, received the Clarence Kroupa Award. Thaden was one of three initial board members of Citizens for Better Ways, which was renamed The Friends of TART in 1989. She was a charter member of the Cherry Capital Cycling Club.
, helped start the Michigan Chapter of the Rails to Trails Conservancy and was president of the League of Michigan Bicyclists. She served on the board and was president of the League of American Bicyclists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.