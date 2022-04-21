Support gathering
BENZONIA — Stories That Heal hosts the Listening and Support Circle April 22 at Grow Benzie. The project is coordinated through the Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network.
Everyone is welcome; sharing experiences is optional. Childcare is available. Contact: mollysturges@gmail.com.
Climate film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Citizens’ Climate Lobby presents the film “2040” at 6:30 p.m. April 22 at Old Town Playhouse. This screening is free.
Afterward, hear from the local climate group, West Senior High School Environmental Club students and Central High School Students for Environmental Advocacy.
Pavilions event
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions hosts the Grand Event: LIFE from 6:30-10:30 p.m. May 6 at the Park Place Hotel.
TC resident Agnes Hayden will receive the Golden Age Award. This recognition replaces the National Cherry Festival’s Lifetime Leadership Award.
Tickets are available at gtpavilions.org or by calling 231-932-3020. This is a fundraiser for the GT Pavilions Foundation.
Spring Work Bee
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts its Spring Work Bee from 10 a.m. to noon April 23 along area trails.
Groups and individuals may bring light tools. Register online or contact kate@traversetrails.org.
March to Bring Hope
CADILLAC — Healing Private Wounds hosts the March to Bring Hope at 11 a.m. April 23 at City Park.
All ages may walk to the Presbyterian Church on Harris Street. The event aims to show support for people who experienced domestic and/or sexual violence. Drinks and donuts are served afterward.
Ukraine fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — A Ukraine benefit dinner is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at the Slavic Evangelical Church.
Menu includes cabbage rolls, potato salad and dessert. A $15 donation is suggested. Proceeds go toward humanitarian work in Ukraine.
Mental health training
TRAVERSE CITY — North Country Community Mental Health offers the Adult Mental Health First Aid session from 9 a.m. to noon May 4-5 or 1-4 p.m. May 18-19.
These free virtual events are for anyone interested in learning to identify and respond to signs of mental health or substance use challenges. Email jconger@norcocmh.org to sign up.
Nonprofits get grants
TRAVERES CITY — 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County recently chose Boots for Kids and Kidney Companions to each receive $10,000.
Boots for Kids provides boots, hats, socks and mittens for elementary students in Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties. Kidney Companions is a newer nonprofit that aims to assist people with kidney failure and increase access to transplants.
Artists selected
TRAVERSE CITY — Area artists were selected for the statewide traveling art show “Creative Minds Changing Minds.”
Works by Andrew Kaminski, of TC, and Davis Lindsay, of Cedar, were chosen to represent Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties. Art from Will Sanderson, of Petoskey, and Tamara Wilson, of Cheboygan, will represent Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska and Otsego counties.
The show is sponsored by Community Mental Health Association of Michigan. It debuts in June 2022 and travels around northern Michigan in April and May 2023.
