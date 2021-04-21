Grief support meetings
ANN ARBOR — Hospice of Michigan hosts its first “Living On: Loss from COVID” meeting from 6-7:15 p.m. April 21. Virtual sessions continue the third Wednesday of each month through summer. RSVP: 313-578-6328; jmorris@hom.org.
Free masks, shields
KALKASKA — Face masks and shields are freely available at District Health Department No. 10 offices. Supplies are non-medical grade. Wexford, Manistee and Kalkaska county locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Questions: covid@dhd10.org.
Hunger discussion
COMSTOCK PARK — Feeding America West Michigan offers its first hunger summit from 10-11:30 a.m. April 23 via Zoom. Author Katie Martin speaks about how hunger-relief nonprofits can use her book “Reinventing Food Banks and Pantries.” Registration is free at feedwm.org/40-years.
Free tai chi
TRAVERSE CITY — International Day of Tai Chi is celebrated from 10 a.m. to noon April 24 at the Open Space. Everyone is invited to participate in this Chinese martial art during this free global event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.