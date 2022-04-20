Big Little Hero Race
TRAVERSE CITY — Online registration for the April 23 Big Little Hero Race ends April 20 at midnight, or register in-person at the NMC Innovation Center from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday. The seventh annual project is organized by NMC Professional Communications, and all proceeds benefit College for Kids scholarships for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. Fun Run begins at 9 a.m., followed by the chip-timed 5K and 10K starts at 9:30 a.m. Learn more at biglittleherorace.com/
Film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — View the documentary “Do It For Daniel” at 5:30 p.m. April 21 at West Senior High School.
Jeff Olson, Daniel’s father, discusses youth mental health issues. Event partners: TCAPS, EverGROWTH Consulting and Good Works Lab. Register through Eventbrite.com.
Book club gathering
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library’s First Draft Book Club meets at 6 p.m. April 21 at Hofbrau. Discuss “The Girls in the Stilt House” by Kelly Mustian.
Download the book or audiobook for free with a library card at HooplaDigital.com.
Community book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Discuss “The Absolutely True Diary of A Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie at 6 p.m. April 21 at Interlochen Public Library. Childcare provided.
Camera club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club meets at 7 p.m. April 21 via Zoom. View photography by Olga Karlovac, who appears virtually from Croatia. tacameraclub.org
Dusk walk
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Owl and Amphibian Dusk Walk from 7:30-9 p.m. April 21.
Listen and look for springtime animals. Entry is $10 per person at grassriver.org.
Ukraine fundraiser
ALPENA — Trinity Lutheran Episcopal Church and the Church of Jesus Christ host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at the Alpena Events Complex.
A bake sale, art auction and bazaar are included. This is a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees.
Nominate an educator
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services accepts nominations for the 2022 Outstanding Educator Award until April 22.
Area teachers, administrators and school support staff are eligible if they have at least five years of experience in education, contribute to students’ academic success and work in the North Ed service area. Details: 231-922-6222; hjewell@NorthwestEd.org.
Women’s retreat
ELK RAPIDS — The Women’s Ecumenical Retreat goes from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at First Presbyterian Church. Author Peg Arnold presents “Encourage, Equip and Energize.”
Cost is $25 and includes lunch. Contact: jraeb38@gmail.com; 231-838-4942.
Health hero award
LANSING — Beaver Island Community Schools Superintendent-Principal Wil Cwikel was recently recognized as a Hometown Health Hero as part of National Public Health Week. He was nominated by Joshua Meyerson, medical director of the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Cwikel is one of 10 individuals and organizations to receive the 2022 award. He was selected for his work to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to eligible residents of Beaver Island. He also coordinated vaccine clinics, bringing in staff from Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Senator awarded
LANSING — Sen. Debbie Stabenow received the 2022 I.B. Sendi Lifetime Achievement Award from NAMI Michigan and New Oakland Family Centers.
Stabenow was selected for her work with the Certified Community Behavioral Health Center, which provides federal funding for mental health and addiction services at community health clinics.
Health education campaign
SOUTHFIELD — Autism Alliance of Michigan recently announced a $1.5 million, three-year education and engagement campaign to heighten statewide health and wellness opportunities for individuals in Michigan’s autism community.
The nonprofit aims to emphasize reducing the age of diagnosis; provide inclusive, equitable and high-quality education and increase employment and post-secondary educational opportunities.
The MiNavigator program provides professional consulting services and resources for Michigan families impacted by autism.
Connect with a consultant at 877-463-2266 or navigator@aaomi.org.
Prosecutor drops out of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case
GRAND RAPIDS — A federal prosecutor withdrew Tuesday from the case of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, days after two men were acquitted and the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict for two more.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth notified the judge in a brief court filing. He’s not required to give a reason.
“We don’t have any comment on our staffing of cases in this office,” said Breane Warner, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids.
Roth was one of two prosecutors at the high-profile trial of Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. He gave the opening statement, saying the men wanted to kidnap Whitmer and create a “war zone here in Michigan,” and aggressively cross-examined Harris, the only defendant to testify.
Harris and Caserta were acquitted on April 8, while the jury deadlocked on Fox and Croft. The government signaled that a second trial for Fox and Croft was likely, though no formal notice has been filed.
