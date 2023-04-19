Coffee with a Cop
TRAVERSE CITY — Coffee with a Cop goes from 9-10:30 a.m. April 20 at Peninsula Market.
Meet with the representatives of Michigan State Police and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
FOL meetingALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library meets at 10 a.m. April 20 at Helena Township Community Center.
Kids’ play time
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers weekly kids’ activities.
Tot Time is at 10 a.m. April 20 and 27. Ages 2-4 can participate. Baby Time starts at 10 a.m. April 21 and 28. This includes play, music and books.
Earth Day webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy presents “Taking Clean Water Action in YOUR Community” at 1 p.m. April 20.
The virtual event is for teachers, students, families and others. Register at https://bit.ly/3Yy19B1. Program questions: BoekesteinE@Michigan.gov.
Art Gather
BELLAIRE — Two Hoots Studio hosts the Antrim Art Gather from 6-8 p.m. April 20 at Short’s Pub.
Bring art supplies. Watercolor kits are available to purchase.
Opera house concert
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Opera House hosts the 2023 Access to the Arts concert at 7:30 p.m. April 20. The performer is Artrageous, a group that combines dance, music and visual arts.
Tickets are $30 per person, $25 for veterans and $10 for students. Box office: 231-627-5841.
Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club begins at 10 a.m. April 21 at Bellaire Public Library.
Ages 8-13 can complete activities through code.org and play with other devices. Register at bellairelibrary.org or call 231-533-8814.
Earth Day exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services presents an artist reception for the Earth Day Youth Art Exhibit from 5-7 p.m. April 21 at Crooked Tree Arts Center.
The event includes live music, food and non-alcoholic drinks. View artwork through April 22.
Contact esmith@cfs3L.org with questions or if interested in volunteering or sponsoring prizes.
‘Into the Woods’ shows
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School students perform the musical “Into the Woods” at 7 p.m. April 21-22 and 28-29 and at 2 p.m. April 23 and 30.
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3UEp8gJ.
Comedy show
ELK RAPIDS — Ethanology presents Stand-Up Comedy Night at 7 p.m. April 21. Admission is $5.
Symphony concert
INTERLOCHEN — The Wind Symphony: Benefit Concert for Friends of Interlochen Public Library begins at 7:30 p.m. April 21 in Corson Auditorium.
Matthew Schlomer leads Interlochen Arts Academy’s Wind Symphony. Adults pay $15, and kids are $12 at https://interlochen.org/events/wind-symphony-2023-04-21. Proceeds go to the Summer Reading Program at the library.
Band concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience starts at 8 p.m. April 21 at City Opera House.
Tickets are $15 for students; $27-40 for others.
Mini-grant program
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation accepts funding requests for its mini-grant program until April 21.
Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau county nonprofits and school systems can receive $100-1,000 for community-focused projects.
Learn more and apply via tcsunriserotary.org.
Traverse City man jailed on domestic violence charge
TRAVERSE CITY — A physical altercation between a Traverse City couple in their residence Monday evening resulted in the arrest of a 47-year-old man on a charge of domestic violence, police said.
Traverse City Police Department officers responded to the call in the 700 block of Watch Hill Lane at about 6:20 p.m., Capt. Keith Gillis said.
The 45-year-old woman suffered injury to her hand, but refused medical treatment, Gillis said.
The man is being held in the Grand Traverse County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, he said.
Funding available
LANSING — The Michigan Nonprofit Association and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity accept applications for the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund until May 5.
Nonprofits may apply if they were impacted by COVID-19. Apply at MINonprofitRelief.org and contact relieffund@mnaonline.org with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.