Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a tissue paper project at 1 and 3:30 p.m. April 18 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 21. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “The Runaway Bunny” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 19 and 22. Sign up at glcm.org.
Lighthouse lecture
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse presents a lecture at 7 p.m. April 21 via Zoom. Learn about the transition from a Coast Guard Light Station to museum. grandtraverselighthouse.com/winter-lecture-series
Benefit concert
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library’s annual benefit concert begins at 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Proceeds help fund the library’s summer reading program and community activities. Find tickets at interlochen.org/concerts-and-events.
Museum tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The “How Do They Do That: Behind the Scenes at Dennos Museum Center” begins at 10 a.m. April 22.
NMC Extended Education offers this for $29. Sign up at nmc.edu/ees.
Ballpark food voting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Spitters invite fans to vote for their favorite food item until April 22.
The finalists:
- The Cereal Eater — a hot dog on a pretzel bun topped with bacon, macaroni and cheese and Froot Loops
- Barnyard Delight — a hoagie roll with two cheeseburger patties, boneless wings, fries, bacon and barbecue sauce
- Spitter Butter Burger — a 1/3-pound burger with Swiss cheese, barbecue sauce, onion crisps and peanut butter
- Cherry Turtle Creek Sundae — Vanilla ice cream with caramel, chocolate syrup, pecans and cherries
- Dessert Poutine — Churros topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel
- Chee-lote Cobb — Grilled corn on the cob with mayonnaise, cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and lime juice
- Fry Bread Tacos — Ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream on fry bread
The winner will be added to the menu at the ballpark. Vote at PitSpitters.com.
Community feedback needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Administration asks residents to complete the American Rescue Plan Act survey.
The U.S. Department of Treasury plans to provide more than $18 million to address the impacts of the pandemic. Community feedback will help identify priority spending areas in the county.
Paper surveys are available at the Governmental Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Online surveys: gtcountymi.gov/2527/American-Rescue-Plan-Committee.
Free COVID test kits
SCOTTVILLE — COVID-19 test kits are freely available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at West Shore Community College’s William M. Anderson Library. Each household may obtain one test kit while supplies last. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provides these kits for community members to use at home. Questions: 231-845-6211.
DAR supports program
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution — Job Winslow Chapter recently donated fabric pieces to the Hindman Settlement School in Kentucky.
The school provides educational opportunities for youth, especially those with dyslexic characteristics. It also offers an Adult Basic Education/GED Program.
Currently, they seek donations of fabric and fabric scraps for the Improvisational Quilting class.
