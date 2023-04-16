Coffee Talks
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim County Veterans Affairs presents Coffee Talks at 9 a.m. April 17 at the Dam Shop at Elk Rapids Marina. The group also meets at 8:30 a.m. April 19 at M88 Morning Grind in Bellaire. Call 231-533-8499 for more details.
Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents weekly activities for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab features an Earth suncatcher at 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 17 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 20. Hear the tale “Green Eggs and Ham” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 18.
Storytelling presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Filmmaker and novelist Rob Stennett presents on “Storytelling Frameworks” from 10-11:30 a.m. April 20.
The online event is hosted by Rotary Charities. Reserve a spot for free at Eventbrite.com.
Garden demonstration
KEWADIN — Friends of Elk Rapids District Library presents a container garden demonstration at 4 p.m. April 20 at Pine Hill Nursery.
The event also features a wine and cheese reception. Cost is $25 per person under the “Store” tab at friendsoftheelkrapidslibrary.org. Proceeds support the library.
Camera club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club meets at 7 p.m. April 20 at The Presbyterian Church.
Kevin Clark speaks on the use and utility of drones. Social hour starts at 6 p.m. More details: 231-883-1588.
Gallery updates hours
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Gallery recently resumed its summer hours.
The facility is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Coalition seeks items
TRAVERSE CITY — The Basic Needs Coalition seeks sleeping bags and new tents.
Safe Harbor recently finished its overnight shelter season and does not reopen until Oct. 15. The coalition aims to provide tens and sleeping bags for individuals during the shelter off season.
Drop off items at Goodwill’s donation door. People should specify that their donation is for people experiencing homelessness.
New items can be purchased and shipped to the Basic Needs Coalition using the Amazon Wish List at https://amzn.to/3KqhPVb.
DKG provides awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter recently presented three Friend of Education Awards.
Colleen Hatch and Linda Smith, from Teen Services at Traverse Area District Library, were recognized for establishing a teen advisory board called the Teen Leadership Group. The group plans programs for teens. They also suggest ways to accommodate visually impaired students and students with religious restrictions.
Mike Mahn, president and owner of Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings, was selected for his involvement in community organizations focusing on children, education and families. Mahn supports the Dolly Parton Imagination Library by accepting phone donations and monetarily contributes to the program. In the fall, families come to the store to receive free backpacks with school supplies. Additionally, Golden-Fowler co-sponsors the Grand Traverse Regional Spelling Bee with the Record-Eagle and hosts the Zonta Club’s Festival of Trees.
