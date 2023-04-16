Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely during the afternoon, and possibly a thunderstorm. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.