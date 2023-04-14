Community input needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The Safer Kids, Safer Schools Task Force invites community members to comment on the draft report that aims to address shootings and other violence in schools.
Upcoming input sessions:
- 6-8 p.m. April 17 at Central High School; RSVP to sksstc2022@gmail.com by April 16.
- 6-8 p.m. April 19 via Zoom; register via https://bit.ly/3zVXgeh.
Additional input sessions will take place in May. More information about the task force and the draft report are available at sksstc.com.
Book drive
EAST JORDAN — The Great Start Collaborative and Parent Coalition's FreeCycle Book Project encourages community members to donate new or gently used children's books.
These texts are distributed around Charlevoix, Emmet and Antrim counties. Families can take home books from FreeCycle bins at area businesses and schools.
Find book drop-off locations at greatstartcollaborative.org/projects.
Interested volunteers can contact cools@charemisd.org or 231-373-2914.
Award opportunity
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association- Retired and TBA Credit Union offer three, $1,000 scholarships for public high school seniors in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau counties.
Applicants must be a child or grandchild of an active MEA-Retired member and plan to attend a public Michigan college or university.
Applications are available at high school counseling offices or by emailing dipisaka@yahoo.com. The deadline is May 5.
