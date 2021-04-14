Child care discussion
WASHINGTON D.C. — ReadyNation hosts a virtual discussion at noon April 14. The conversation highlights the research brief “Want to Strengthen Michigan’s Economy? Fix the Child Care Crisis.” Panelists: Sen. Jim Ananich, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, ReadyNation member Carl Camden, Blessed Beginnings Child Care Center Owner LaShawn Bridges and Rep. Greg VanWoerkom. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/6ruc8rz9.
Listening session
SAGINAW — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC hosts a virtual listening session at 9 a.m. April 16. Veterans can discuss how to design a healthcare system and expand services. Registration: https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.
Baseball chat
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education continues the Coffee Chats series at 10 a.m. April 16 with Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. Hear about team operations, finding players and stories from Graham’s work in Minor League baseball. The Zoom event costs $15. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Amphibian identification
BELLAIRE — Learn to identify amphibians like frogs and salamanders from 8-9:30 p.m. April 16 at Grass River Natural Area. Cost is $10 per person. Bring a light to this nighttime event. Registration: 231-533-8314.
NMC coordinator awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Coordinator of Disability Support Leanne Baumeler received the national Disability Services Provider Award from the American College Personnel Association in March. She is recognized for starting an organization for students with disabilities and her work with faculty and staff to support students with disabilities.
Baumeler is also a member of NMC’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, Accessibility team and Title IX team and a past president of the Michigan chapter of the Association on Higher Education and Disability.
Cherry Fest resumesTRAVERSE CITY — The 95th National Cherry Festival is set from July 3-10.
Festival staff and volunteers aim to plan a safe event, with in-person, virtual and hybrid activities for all ages. The Porch Parade will be available in local neighborhoods. The Arts and Crafts Fair and Old Town Car Show return in a more socially-distanced location. The Ultimate Air Dogs, The Great American Duck Race and kids’ events at F&M Park also continue.
The Bayside Music Stage is closed, and the airshow with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds cannot take place because it draws large crowds.
Pick up a 2021 commemorative pin, or use last year’s pin for entry into the Beer Tent at the Open Space.
Find an events calendar and COVID-19 protocols at cherryfestival.org.
Case over against man cleared in shaken baby case
BATTLE CREEK — A prosecutor will not seek a second trial against a Battle Creek man who successfully challenged his manslaughter conviction in the death of his 5-month-old son.
Shawn Brown’s shaken-baby conviction was thrown out by the Michigan Court of Appeals in 2019 after he had served nine years in prison and was released on parole. The Michigan Supreme Court subsequently declined a prosecutor’s appeal.
The appeals court found that Brown’s trial lawyer was ineffective for failing to present an expert to question the Calhoun County prosecutor’s theory of the boy’s death.
Shawn Brown Jr. died in 2010. Brown told police that his son stopped breathing after he struck him in the back to relieve choking. A forensic pathologist said the boy’s death was caused by traumatic brain injury.
But doctors consulted by Brown’s new legal team at University of Michigan law school said any injury was present days before Shawn’s death.
The school’s Innocence Clinic has challenged many so-called shaken baby convictions.
The prosecutor’s office recently filed a document dismissing the case against Brown, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported.
