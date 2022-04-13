Sidewalk closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Elmer’s Crane and Dozer plans to complete utility work from 6 a.m. April 14 through 6 p.m. April 18.
Crews will close the sidewalk along the 100 block of Cass Street, between East State Street and the alley to the north. The alley will experience occasional closures, disrupting pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Poet presentation
BELLAIRE — Local poet Leland James presents “Appreciating Poetry” from 3-4:30 p.m. April 14 at Bellaire Public Library. James discusses different forms of poetry and shares his work.
Reading series
TRAVERSE CITY — The Parallel 45 Theatre Reading Series continues with “Dance Nation” at 6 p.m. April 14 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park.
A $20 donation is suggested at MyNorthTickets.com.
Project meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — A meeting begins at 7 p.m. April 14 at Peninsula Community Library. Learn about a pickleball project approved by Peninsula Township.
Grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Pit Spitters and Northwoods League Foundation plan to award more than $2,000 worth of softball equipment to area youth organizations.
Apply at pitspitters.com before April 14.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — Adults and teens can make a craft starting at 10 a.m. April 15 at Interlochen Public Library. Materials are provided, while supplies last.
Grant opportunities
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation accepts applications for its Spring Grant Cycle until April 15.
Eligible applicants include nonprofits, governmental units, tribal governments, school districts and other tax-exempt organizations.
More information: 231-723-7269; grants@manisteefoundation.org.
Clinics to close
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 plans to close its COVID-19 testing clinics for the holiday weekend.
Mecosta, Newaygo and Wexford county sites close April 15 and reopen April 18. Kalkaska and Oceana county locations close April 17 and reopen April 19. Mason County clinics are closed starting April 15.
Call 888-217-3904 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose, and/or a flu shot.
‘The Winter’s Tale’
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy Theatre Division presents “The Winter’s Tale” at 7:30 p.m. April 15 and 16 in Harvey Theatre.
An accessible performance begins at 2 p.m. April 16. This includes American Sign Language interpretation, sensory fidgets, relaxed lights and sounds and step-free wheelchair and companion seating.
All attendees must wear face masks. Tickets are $10.50 for students, $15.50 for others. interlochen.org/concerts-and-events
Egg hunt
CADILLAC — Cadillac Area YMCA hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool from 1-3 p.m. April 16. An adult must accompany each child.
Entry is $5 for members, $10 for others. Space is limited. Register at cadillacymca.org or call 231-775-3369.
Habitat donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Consumers Energy plans to match donations to a Michigan Habitat for Humanity affiliate during the Power of Home campaign.
Consumers plans to add 50 percent to every dollar donated until $200,000 is reached across the state. Donate to Habitat Grand Traverse Region at https://www.classy.org/team/412592.
Library receives grants
ROGERS CITY — Presque Isle District Library recently obtained $3,000 from the Michigan Arts and Cultural Council and Art in the Loft, Region 3 re-granting agency and $2,780 from Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan.
These grant awards go to the library’s World Music Series, which begins May 14 at Rogers Theater. Additional funding comes from Friends of the Rogers City Library. pidl.org
Spork, one of LPGA founders, dies at 94
Shirley Spork, one of the 13 founders of the LPGA Tour who learned two weeks ago she would be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, died Tuesday, the LPGA said. She was 94.
The LPGA said she died in Palm Springs, California, where she had been living and taught into her 90s.
While she never won on the LPGA Tour — her best finish was runner-up in the 1962 LPGA Championship at Stardust Country Club in Las Vegas — Spork’s impact stretched across seven decades of starting the tour and teaching the game.
She was behind the creation of the LPGA Teaching & Club Pro Division, which began with six members and now has more than 1,700 women professionals.
The LPGA Hall of Fame is among the most stringent in sports, requiring 27 points accrued through victories, majors and top awards. The tour voted last month to add Lorena Ochoa, who had not achieved the minimum 10 years on tour; and all the founders who didn’t get in through their performance on the golf course.
“Getting into the LPGA Hall of Fame is the highest honor ever in our profession, so I’ve climbed the whole ladder and gotten to the top,” Spork said. “I hope I can sit up on that ladder for a few more years and enjoy it.”
A longtime resident of Palm Desert, California, Spork showed up regularly for the first major of the year at Mission Hills. She also attended the Founders Cup, often greeting players with a handshake and a swing tip off the 18th green.
“There are many things I admire about Shirley but one, in particular, is her passion to continue to learn and stay involved with the game,” said Karrie Webb, the only woman to win five different majors. “When she’s at an LPGA event you will always find her on the range watching all the girls, getting to know them, and maybe even giving a tip or two.”
Spork grew up near Detroit and started with only a putter. The pro at Bonnie Brook golf course became aware and gave her a set of 3-, 5-, 7- and 9-irons. She soon was winning regional tournaments, and she won the National Collegiate Golf Tournament in 1947 at what is now Eastern Michigan University.
On May 6, 1950, while teaching in the Detroit public school system, Spork turned pro and became one of 13 women who signed the original charter of the LPGA.
While Spork competed regularly on the LPGA in those early years, she was an instructor first. She persuaded the LPGA to create a teaching division in 1959. Spork was one of only two people to be selected LPGA Teacher of the Year twice, and she did that 25 years apart.
“Through the years I have met a lot of people and made a lot of dear friends,” Spork once said. “It was fun to go to work every day and teach because people who came to me wanted to learn how to play. Learning to play the game of golf is like eating an elephant. It’s overwhelming unless you eat just one bite at a time and slowly digest it.”
Her death leaves Marlene Hagge as the only surviving LPGA founder.
