Weight restrictions lifted
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation removed spring weight restrictions on all state trunk-line highways in the Lower Peninsula starting at 6 a.m. today.
Frost restrictions are enforced on all state trunk-line highways north of the Mackinac Bridge. These routes usually are labeled M, I or U.S.
First aid course
EAST LANSING — MSU Extension will offer a virtual Mental Health First Aid course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27.
Adults can learn how to help other adults with mental health issues. Cost is $45. Register by April 14 at www.canr.msu.edu/events/4-27-23-virtual-mental-health-first-aid.
Family photos
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Peninsula Community Library will offer family photo sessions on Saturday at the library.
Receive 15-20 pictures on a zip drive and four 5-by-7 prints for $75. Appointments: 810-348-3694.
Author visits bookstore
TRAVERSE CITY — Nany Bordine will present her new book “What Do You See?: Developing New Perspectives with Quilt Patterns” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Horizon Books.
The local author also will lead a craft for kids and adults that relates to themes in her book at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.
Jazz concert
GRAYLING — Metro Jazz Voices will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at AuSable Artisan Village. Admission is $30. artisanvillage.org
Scholarship available
SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Chapter of Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel will offer a college scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year. The $500 scholarship is matched by TBA Credit Union.
Applicants must be a graduate of a Leelanau County public school; going into at least their junior year of college; have at least a 3.0 grade average for all college work; submit an essay outlining career goals as well as educational, employment and experiences/achievements and provide two letters of recommendation.
The deadline to apply is Saturday. Questions: 231-271-3575; bgarland@centurylink.net.
Grant proposals accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mission Committee of the Presbyterian Church of Traverse City is seeking local ministry organizations to submit proposals for grants.
Applications are due April 30. Nonprofits can complete the form at https://forms.gle/sZ3mAiHNvHThs3LQ6.
Summer class signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education is inviting adults to register for summer classes.
Continuing education, short courses and certifications are offered in Global Certificate, Workplace Readiness Certificate and Michigan teacher State Continuing Education Clock Hours. Professional training options include the Business Development Certificate, leadership and other sessions. Other classes cover fitness, cooking, art, gardening and more.
Visit nmc.edu/ees to view all categories and register for adult learning opportunities. More details: 231-995-1700.
