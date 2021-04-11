Sex education review
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS conducts a public hearing at 6 p.m. April 12 at Tompkins Boardman Administrative Center. Parents and community members may attend to review potential changes to the district’s sex education curriculum. Call 231-933-1789 to make an appointment to view materials before the session.
Trail work begins April 12
TRAVERSE CITY — Team Elmer’s crews begin reconstruction April 12 on the TART Trail between Airport Access and Three Mile roads. Trail users should follow the detour to Indian Trail Boulevard. Work is expected to continue until April 23. Learn more about this project at traversetrails.org.
Meet the superintendent
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner hosts a virtual office hour at 8:30 a.m. April 13 via Google Meet. Call +1 484-403-0627 and use PIN 810 142 163 to access the meeting.
Vaccination clinic
GAYLORD — Munson Healthcare and Health Department of Northwest Michigan offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at the Ellison Place. Michigan residents ages 16 and older may make an appointment to receive a Pfizer shot. Bring a photo ID. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/EllisonPlaceCovidVax.
Vaccine available
FIFE LAKE — Grand Traverse County Health Department announces a satellite vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 16 at Fife Lake Township Office. Adults ages 18 and older may call 231-879-3963 to make an appointment.
Book giveaways
TRAVERSE CITY — PoWeR! Book Bags recently completed giveaways at Northport Public School, Suttons Bay Public School, Leelanau Montessori, Benzie Public School, Forest Area Community School District and Mancelona Elementary School. Students selected free books to bring home.
PoWeR! Book Bags accepts donations for literacy materials. Contact: powerbookbags@gmail.com.
Childcare program expansion
TRAVERSE CITY — Bethany Christian Services recently announced the expansion of its Safe Families for Children program to Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties. Previously, the program was available in Grand Traverse, Emmet and Charlevoix counties.
Host families and volunteers are needed to serve as resources and coaches in this 10-county area. More details: 231-995-0870.
