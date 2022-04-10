Literacy fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library- Grand Traverse Region presents the “Round Up for Dolly” fundraiser April 11-16 at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream.
Customers may round up their purchase to support the local nonprofit, which aims to raise money to give books to more young kids in the area. Books are freely sent monthly to the child’s home.
Stroke club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club discusses “Spring and New Beginnings” from 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 13.
Participants may join this virtual event by registering at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub.
Money discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool through second grade students may attend Money Smart Michigan at 4 p.m. April 13 at Peninsula Community Library.
Learn about the value of money with TBA Credit Union. Free books and gift bags go to all attendees.
Ukraine fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series and NMC’s International Affairs Forum host the Ukraine Relief Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. April 13 at City Opera House.
The event features guest speakers. Donations go to Bethany Christian Services; Save the Children- Ukraine; Foundation Ukraine and the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance- Ukraine Response.
Purchase in-person or virtual tickets at tciaf.com.
‘The Promise’ production
WILLIAMSBURG — “The Promise” shows at 7:30 p.m. April 13-15 and 2 p.m. April 16 at New Hope Community Church.
This musical drama tells the story of Jesus from birth to resurrection. The April 16 performance includes American Sign Language interpretation.
Admission is free; childcare is provided for kids younger than 5.
The production is streamed at newhope.cc.
Morning Book Club
INTERLOCHEN — The Thursday Morning Book Club discusses “Cradle to Grave” by Larry Lankton at 10 a.m. April 14 at Interlochen Public Library.
April lecture
BENZONIA — Rev. Jack Harnish presents “Thirty Days with E. Stanley Jones” at 4 p.m. April 14 at Mills Community House and via Zoom.
The virtual meeting ID is 833 3307 8138. This is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, offered by the Benzie Area Historical Society.
Great Lakes webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Creative Hub and MSU’s Sea Grant program host a public forum at 4 p.m. April 14 via Zoom.
Learn about the 50-year history of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement and discuss ways to increase binational connections through creative arts.
Register at https://bit.ly/36VRTAG.
Flea market
TRAVERSE CITY — Studio Anatomy hosts a pop-up flea market April 14-16 to benefit the Save the Studio campaign.
Drop off items at Studio Anatomy/ Eugene’s Record Co-op, 140 E. Front St. Proceeds from sold items go toward relocation costs.
Holy Week services
TRAVERSE CITY — Holy Week services are scheduled at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church.
Services and events:
- April 14 — Maundy Thursday Service at 7 p.m.
- April 15 — Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.
- April 17 — Easter SonRise Service at 7 a.m., breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m.
More details: 231-223-4393.
