NAMI collection

TRAVERSE CITY — National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts a returnable can and bottle collection at noon April 10 at Family Fare on Eighth Street. This event supports the local NAMI chapter, which aims to provide for people with mental health challenges.

Mishigamiing Journalism presentation 

TRAVERSE CITY — On April 10 at 2 p.m. Traverse City's Human Rights Commission hosts fellows of the Mishigamiing Journalism Project in a free, Zoom discussion: "Reclaiming Identity in Everyday Endeavors." 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81921806057

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you