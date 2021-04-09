NAMI collection
TRAVERSE CITY — National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts a returnable can and bottle collection at noon April 10 at Family Fare on Eighth Street. This event supports the local NAMI chapter, which aims to provide for people with mental health challenges.
Mishigamiing Journalism presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — On April 10 at 2 p.m. Traverse City's Human Rights Commission hosts fellows of the Mishigamiing Journalism Project in a free, Zoom discussion: "Reclaiming Identity in Everyday Endeavors."
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81921806057
