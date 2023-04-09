Highway work set
ALANSON — The Michigan Department of Transportation begins rebuilding U.S. 31 and M-68 on April 10.
Work covers U.S. 31 from Indiana Road to south of the northern Milton Road/U.S. 31 intersection and M-68 from U.S. 31 to the Crooked River Bridge.
The project includes closing Chicago Street between U.S. 31 and Milton Street and extending Bonz Street to the U.S. 31/Pine Street intersection. Work should finish in November.
MDOT meeting
GAYLORD — MDOT hosts a public open house from 4-6 p.m. April 11 at Jay’s Sporting Goods.
Discuss the plans for a 2025-27 project to replace the I-75 bridges over M-32 in Gaylord and rebuild M-32 between Edelweiss Village Parkway/Meecher Road and Wisconsin Avenue.
Mental health discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Health Forum of Northern Michigan goes from 8-9:30 a.m. April 12 at the Hagerty Center at the NMC Great Lakes Campus.
The event features the presentation of the Rural Health Awards. Speakers include Lisa Thomas, dean of students at NMC; Pennie Foster-Fishman, of the Northwest Michigan Behavioral Health Initiative and Terri Lacroix-Kelty, service line executive director for behavioral health at Munson Healthcare.
The event will be livestreamed. RSVP for free at https://bit.ly/3KqASjn.
Stroke club gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meets from 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 12 at the Presbyterian Church.
Kelly Blackwell and staff from the Michigan Assistive Technology Program, part of the Michigan Disability Rights Coalition, will allow attendees to try assistive devices. More information: 231-935-6380.
Reading program
INTERLOCHEN — Read to Skye, a certified therapy reading dog, from 4-5:30 p.m. April 12 at Interlochen Public Library.
Colon event
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare hosts the free “Rollin’ with the Colon” event from 5-7:30 p.m. April 13 at Cowell Family Cancer Center.
The evening includes a colon and gastrointestinal health panel and a mini-expo with information from Munson’s oncology, surgical and patient support teams. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance provides an inflatable colon for people to walk through.
VA hosts event
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hosts the Michigan Veterans Experience Action Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18-20 over the phone.
The VEAC includes the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration, Veteran Service Officers and community partners who offer individual assistance. Learn about filing new claims, enrolling in VA health care, the PACT Act, temporary financial assistance, services and more.
Veterans, caregivers and family members in Macomb, Wayne and Wexford counties can make appointments for April 18. Other Michigan residents can register for April 19-20.
Sign up until April 15 at va.gov/VEAC. More details: ActionCenter@va.gov.
