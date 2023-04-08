Health clinic, offices closed
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 closes all offices for the holiday weekend, reopening April 10.
Also, the April 9 COVID-19 testing clinic at 625 Courthouse Drive in Kalkaska is closed for Easter.
The clinic resumes operation at 11:30 a.m. April 11.
Weight restrictions lifted
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission will lift seasonal weight and speed restrictions on Grand Traverse County roads starting at 6 a.m. April 10.
For the status of all Michigan county roads, visit micountyroads.org.
Lane closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Elmer’s plans to put in a water main starting at 7 a.m. April 10 on Cedar Run Road from Gray Road to just west of Harris Road.
The eastbound lane is closed where work occurs.
The project continues from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until early June.
Sewer project closes alley
TRAVERSE CITY — Part of the 100 block north alley of East Front Street between Union and Cass streets is closed from April 10 through May 29.
Contractors aim to relocate a sanitary sewer.
Through traffic and public parking is not allowed and pedestrian bridge access will be disrupted during the project.
Call 231-922-4468 with questions or concerns about this work.
Educator nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services accepts nominations for the annual Outstanding Educator Awards until April 10. Nominees can be teachers, administrators and school staff members in the five-county area.
Each nomination should include a letter of support from the supervisor, colleagues, parents and students. More details: 231-922-6222; hjewell@northwested.org.
Quilting session
TRAVERSE CITY — Kellie Chase leads a quilting event from 10 a.m. to noon April 11 at Peninsula Community Library.
Transform fabric into patchwork quilts for kids. RSVP to 231-223-7700.
Women’s group to donate
TRAVERSE CITY — 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County will support a local charity during their meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the Golf and Country Club.
Group members aim to donate $10,000 to their chosen nonprofit.
Individuals are asked to commit $100 each quarter as members of the organization.
Contact: 100wwctc@gmail.com.
Veteran assistance
ELK RAPIDS — The Amvets Post 114 has supported local veterans with funds totaling more than $4,000 since November 2022. Funds went to replace a water heater, rent/mortgage assistance and more than 30 Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
Veterans and family members of a veteran may contact the post at 231-264-5182 to learn more.
Recovery center open
PETOSKEY — Community Resource Alliance recently opened its Recovery Community Center at 407 Michigan St.
The center aims to offer free services for individuals and families of individuals who are affected by Substance Use Disorder, mental health issues and incarceration. The space also plans to host recovery meetings, trainings and workshops as well as Peer Recovery Coaching.
For more details, go to crami.org/center.
