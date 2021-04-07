Recycling volunteers needed
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim Conservation District seeks volunteers for recycling site cleanups. Work includes gathering plastics and paper that blew away from bins during the winter. Cleanups begin at 10 a.m. Locations: April 7 in Elk Rapids, April 9 in Kewadin, April 13 in Bellaire and April 15 in Alden.
Shipwreck lecture
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts Bruce Lynn at 4 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. Lynn presents “Braving the Waves: The U.S. Life-Saving Service on Lake Superior’s Shipwreck Coast.” The Benzonia Academy Lecture Series occurs on the second Thursday of every month. Contact: 231-882-5539.
C
ooking classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative offers the “Flavor Infusion” cooking class at 6 p.m. April 8 and “How to Cook Seafood” April 12. Cost is $10 per virtual session. Register through Eventbrite.com or oryana.coop.
M-22 roadwork continues
FRANKFORT — Michigan Department of Transportation continues rebuilding M-22 from Bellows Street/Seventh Street to east of Parkview Lane. The $1.5 million project includes new sidewalks, ramps, pavement markings and utility replacements. Motorists should follow the detour until Sept. 3, when work is expected to end.
Brush site open
TRAVERSE CITY — RecycleSmart recently opened its Brush Drop-Off Site, 2471 N. Keystone Road. Accepted materials include grass clippings and leaves, brush and branches, pallets, untreated construction wood and stumps. Prices vary. Separate grass clippings from branches and remove any plastic bags from the site. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. RecycleSmart Hotline: 231-941-5555.
Book sale ends April 10
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library offers a book sale through April 10. Pay $1 for a bag of books. Proceeds support library projects and the Summer Reading Program.
Signal installation WALLOON LAKE — Michigan Department of Transportation begins installing a traffic signal April 12 at the corner of U.S. 131 and M-75. The $370,000 project includes new concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk connections with ramps and pavement markings. Work is expected to continue until May 27. Drivers should follow single-lane closures and traffic shifts.
M-72 project resumes April 12
KALKASKA — MDOT continues rebuilding M-72 April 12. Work covers almost 17 miles of the highway from West Bear Lake Road to the Kalkaska/Crawford County line. Daily, single-lane closures are expected. Funding comes from Gov. Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program. The project should be done by July 3.
Financial literacy program
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union sponsors the 2021 EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee through April 15. The bee is a nationwide scholarship competition for students ages 13-18. Participants can take digital lessons and then write about a short- or long-term savings goal and plan to achieve it. Learn more at LMCU.org/Contests.
Home expo scrapped
ACME — The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area canceled its Home Expo, set from April 17-18 at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The event returns April 23-24, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.