Gallery updates hours
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Gallery recently returned to its summer hours. Visitors are welcome from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
History program
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. April 7 at Peninsula Community Library.
Old Mission resident Karen Rieser presents “History of Old Mission Peninsula Fire Department.” Donations help the society maintain historical structures. omphistoricalsociety.org
Lighthouse lectures
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse hosts a lecture on lighthouse history at 7 p.m. April 7 via Zoom. Learn about the facility from 1852-1900.
An April 14 lecture covers lighthouse history from 1900-1950.
More details: 231-386-7195.
‘The Lightning Rod’
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents author Brad Meltzer at 7 p.m. April 7 via Zoom. Meltzer talks about his newest book “The Lightning Rod,” a fictional thriller story.
Tickets: nationalwritersseries.org.
Inn open house
GLEN ARBOR — A public open house begins at 1 p.m. April 8 at Sleeping Bear Inn. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Superintendent Scott Tucker speaks, and then people can view the historic inn and garage.
Art displayed
MANISTEE — Anni Holm’s exhibition “Can’t See the Forest for the Trees” is displayed from April 8-23 at the Old Kirke Museum. This is part of West Shore Community College’s Humankind series.
The public may view the artwork from 1-4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Organist performs
ALPENA — Nicholas Schmelter plays the Casavant organ at 7 p.m. April 8 at First United Methodist Church.
This event is free, but an offering will be collected. More details: 989-354-2490.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts its next returnable can and bottle collection at noon April 9 at Family Fare on Eighth Street.
Cherryland Cares grants
GRAWN — Cherryland Cares provided $16,000 for the Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Northwest Food Coalition and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
Cherryland Electric Cooperative members can round up their monthly electric bill to support Cherryland Cares.
Goodwill earns award
GAYLORD — The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center’s National Homeless Program Office awards $525,000 to Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan through the Grant and Per Diem (GPD) program.
The grant supports improvements to current transitional housing facilities in Gaylord. These facilities serve veterans experiencing homelessness.
Grant winners
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation recently provided awards through the Wilfred and Joan Larson Endowment. Area nonprofits and schools obtained funding.
Grants totaling $300,000 were awarded to 5Loaves2Fish, Benzie Central Schools, Buckley Community Schools, Elk Rapids Senior High School, Forest Area Community Schools, Frankfort Elberta Area Schools, Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan, Kalkaska High School, Kingsley Area Schools, Leelanau Children’s Center, Leelanau Community Cultural Center, Leelanau Conservancy, Leland Public Schools, Mancelona Public Schools, Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse, Suttons Bay Public Schools and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
Grants for local schools are intended to be used for scholarships. Each school will handle that process.
