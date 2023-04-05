Film series
MANISTEE — The West Shore Community College Humankind series presents films in April at the Vogue Theatre. Screenings are free and include pop and popcorn for each attendee.
Film schedule:
- “Tommy Boy,” 7 p.m. April 5
- “Up in the Air,” 7 p.m. April 11
- “The Big Short,” 7 p.m. April 18
- “Cabin in the Woods,” 7 p.m. April 28
Bridge work continues
ROSCOMMON — The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing to repair the I-75 Business Loop bridge at the Crawford/Roscommon County line.
Work includes deck patching, joint replacement and epoxy overlay. The project should conclude by June 10.
Library programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library is hosting weekly programs:
Threads meets from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays. Work on a project. Reading dogs Lani and Rosi visit at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Gentle yoga practice starts at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. To find out details on programs, and whether any fees are required, call 231-223-7700.
Concert tickets on sale
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts announced singer-songwriter Matt Kearney will perform June 30 as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival.
Tickets start at $36 and are available starting at 11 a.m. Thursday at interlochen.org/tickets.
Exhibition to open
SCOTTVILLE — Megan Young‘s “With What We Could Carry” will open Thursday in the Manierre Dawson Gallery at West Shore Community College.
The reception will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. The exhibition is part of the college’s Humankind series. View the artwork through April 28.
Society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society will gather at 6 p.m. Thursday at Peninsula Community Library.
Local history librarian Mary Morgan shows the film “Once Upon A Peninsula.” A business meeting follows.
More information: nikki.sobkowski@gmail.com.
Good Friday worship
TRAVERSE CITY — A community Good Friday worship service will go from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Central United Methodist Church.
Area preachers are participating, including Tom John, retired from Northport and Kewadin Indian Missions; Andrea Johnson, of Old Mission United Methodist Church; Leslie Mott, from The Presbyterian Church; Jim Perra, from Grace Episcopal Church; Ciprian Streza, of Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church; Lucy Waechter Webb, from S.A.L.T. Coalition and Jared Yaple, from Watershed Church. People may attend all or part of the service.
Play performance
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Play That Goes Wrong” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday as well as April 13-15 and 20-22 and at 2 p.m. April 16 at Old Town Playhouse.
Prices are $28 for adults, $15 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210, option 2.
Comedy show
TRAVERSE CITY — Comedians Dave Landau and Derek Richards will take to the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at City Opera House.
Tickets are $37 at cityoperahouse.org.
Variety show
EAST JORDAN — Rotary Club of East Jordan will host the 2023 East Jordan Rotary Variety Show at 7 p.m. April 28-29 in the East Jordan Community Auditorium The show will feature the East Jordan Rotary Chorus.
Purchase seats for $15 via MyNorthTickets.com until Friday. After that, find general admission tickets at Charlevoix State Bank- East Jordan Branch. Contact: 413-627-9972.
