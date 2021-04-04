Roadwork begins April 5
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission plans to begin bridge work April 5 on Garfield Road, south of River Road. Crews will demolish and reconstruct the bridge over Boardman River. The road is reduced to one lane (9 feet wide), and a temporary traffic signal is in place. The project is expected to last until the end of July.
COVID-19 testing
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS hosts drive-through COVID-19 testing from noon to 7 p.m. April 5 at Central High School. Community members are invited to the parking lot off Eastern Avenue for the free rapid antigen tests. Results are available within 30 minutes. Registration: http://honumg.info/TraverseHS.
History presentation
LANSING — Historical Society of Michigan continues its History Hounds Lecture Series at noon April 6 in a virtual format. John Geisler, of Western Michigan University, presents "From Pathway to Expressway: A History of the Sauk Trail." Register by 3 p.m. April 5. hsmichigan.org
Local lighthouse awarded
NORTHPORT — Michigan State Historic Preservation Office's Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program granted $50,000 to North Manitou Light Keepers for the North Manitou Shoal Lighthouse. The match amount is $30,000.
Funds go toward resurfacing and drainage improvements on the watch deck. This is one of three lighthouses in the state to receive a restoration grant. Proceeds from Save Our Lights license plates support this program.
Commented
