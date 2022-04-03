Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers interactive programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a sand painting activity at 1 and 3:30 p.m. April 4 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 7. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “Knuffle Bunny” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. April 5 and 8.
Sign up at glcm.org.
Railroad society gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. April 5 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program covers restored logging locomotives of the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad. Masks are required.
More details: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Evening Book Club
INTERLOCHEN — The Wednesday Evening Book Club discusses “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger at 6 p.m. April 6 at Interlochen Public Library.
PFAS meeting
CADILLAC — The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team hosts a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. April 6.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Department of Health and Human Services provide an update on an investigation of PFAS contamination in private drinking water wells near the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center.
Participate at https://bit.ly/3KRNfCj or call 636-651-3142 with the conference code 374288. Questions: BertramK@michigan.gov.
Book sale
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts a book sale April 7-9 at Helena Township Community Center. Items include puzzles, audio books, DVDs and CDs.
Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bag collection
GAYLORD — Michigan State Police hosts Purses with A Purpose during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.
MSP collects new purses and tote bags filled with toiletries, hand sanitizer, socks, blankets and kids’ items. These will go to the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan.
Local group performs
MANISTEE — West Shore Community College presents The Accidentals at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts. Seats start at $10. Purchase through WSCC Performing Arts or call the box office: 231-843-5507.
Nominate an educator
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services accepts nominations for the 2022 Outstanding Educator Award until April 22.
Area teachers, administrators and school support staff are eligible. Nominees should have at least five years of experience in education, contribute to students’ academic success and work with educators in the North Ed service area. More information: 231-922-6222; hjewell@NorthwestEd.org.
Police: Cop shoots, kills man
JACKSON — A police officer fatally shot a 36-year-old man Thursday in southeastern Michigan after authorities received a call for medical assistance, state police said.
Erik Poul Moller Nielsen of Brooklyn, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene early Thursday in Columbia Township, southeast of Jackson, Michigan State Police said.
Details of the events leading up to shooting have not been disclosed and remain under investigation, state police said. When that investigation is completed the findings will be reviewed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Columbia Township Police Department officer who shot Nielsen shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday has been placed on administrative leave, a routine step in officer-involved shootings. The male officer is a six-year department veteran, officials said.
Detectives from Michigan State Police’s First District Special Investigation Section and the agency’s Forensic Laboratory are investigating the shooting.
