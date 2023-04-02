Interstate discussion
GAYLORD — The Michigan Department of Transportation will host an open house meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jay's Sporting Goods.
Under discussion will be the 2024 plan to rebuild the I-75 Business Loop (South Otsego Avenue) from the southbound off ramps at Exit 279 to Wisconsin Avenue/Grandview Boulevard. MDOT also is planning to build a roundabout at the McCoy Road intersection.
For interpreters, large-print materials or other assistance, contact 517-241-7462.
Kids' play time
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library is offering weekly kids' activities.
Tot Time will start at 10 a.m. this Thursday, as well as April 13. Ages 2-4 can participate. Baby Time starts at 10 a.m. Friday and on April 14. This time includes play, music and books. More details: 231-276-6767.
Holy Week services
TRAVERSE CITY — West Bay Covenant Church will present several services during Holy Week.
Maundy Thursday worship will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Communion will be celebrated. "The Passion" film will be shown at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7. The Easter Sunday service will start at 10 a.m. April 9. Call 231-946-7947 for more details.
Call for nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Thursday is the deadline for nominations to the Traverse City Human Rights Commission for the 2023 Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award. The award honors individuals for their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Send nominees' names to citypers@traversecitymi.gov or 400 Boardman Ave. in Traverse City, MI 49684. Award nominations also are accepted through www.traversecitymi.gov/government/appointed-boards/human-rights-commission/.
Bag collection
ALPENA — The Michigan State Police will be offering "Purses with a Purpose" through April.
The post collects new purses and handbags filled with toiletries, socks, shampoo, hairbrush and other items. These will be donated to Hope Shores Alliance. Donate items to the MSP posts in Alpena, Gaylord, Boyne City, Cadillac or Cheboygan.
Toys for Tots recognition
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce recently presented the United States Marine Corps Reserve Commander's Award Certificate to David Schweer.
The East Jordan resident received the local Toys for Tots award for his annual efforts to purchase Christmas gifts for local children. Each November, East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mary Faculak drives Schweer to stores where he can shop for the children.
