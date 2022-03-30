Call for artists
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park invites artists to apply for its 2022 David Barr Residency program until March 31.
The residency runs Oct. 2-16. michiganlegacyartpark.org
FoodCorps opportunity
PETOSKEY — FoodCorps accepts applications until March 31 for its annual class of AmeriCorps service members.
Selected community members will teach growing food and cooking, encourage healthy options for students and more. Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities works with FoodCorps for this school program.
Applicants in Emmet and Charlevoix counties are especially needed. FoodCorps.org/apply
Members Create returns
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts its Members Create exhibition from April 1 through May 19. View paintings, collages, pastel pieces and photographs in person or at glenarborart.org/exhibits.
Membership deadline April 1
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City invites women of all ages to join the nonprofit, volunteer-run organization by April 1.
Each member must contribute $1,000. Grants are given to local nonprofits that focus on arts and culture, education, environment and recreateion, family and health and wellness. Recipients are selected by membership vote.
More details: info@impactTC.org.
Art show opens
LUDINGTON — The exhibition “Modes of Abstraction” opens with an artist reception from 5-8 p.m. April 1 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Meet the artists and view their works, which are displayed through April 30.
Community grants
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association offers grants through its Buy Nearby Program, which encourages consumers to shop at local businesses.
Four, $7,500 awards are available for Michigan communities that present ideas for their downtown shopping districts.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. April 1 at buynearbymi.com. Questions: jrook@retailers.com.
Opera concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Opera presents “Found in Translation: A Dramatic Opera Experience” at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at Kirkbride Hall.
All ages are invited to the concert. Face masks are required, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Admission is $20. Find seats at mynorthtickets.com.
Whiskey release
THOMPSONVILLE — Iron Fish Distillery plans an Arctic Grayling Whiskey Series release at 1 p.m. April 2. A presentation begins at 1 and 3 p.m. that day.
Donate at least $25 to the Arctic Grayling Research Fund before buying a bottle at the distillery. Bring proof of the donation. manisteefoundation.org/donations
Bus inspection passes
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS received a 100-percent passing rating on its recent school bus safety inspection from the Michigan State Police.
About 70 percent of TCAPS students and local private and parochial school students ride the bus.
Boy dies, woman hospitalized
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP — A 4-year-old boy has died after he and a 33-year-old woman were pulled from a frigid Lansing-area lake.
Officers and firefighters were called to Lake Lansing about 9 a.m. Tuesday and saw the two in the water, according to Meridian Township police.
The boy and woman were pulled from the lake. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman was being treated Tuesday afternoon at the hospital, police said.
Police did not release their relationship.
A kayak was found in the area of the rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.